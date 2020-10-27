As a child visiting grandparents Joe and Hanna Goodell at the filling station they managed at Sixth Avenue and Neosho Street, William G. Pike often stood mesmerized by the blue lights shining on the words “Roberts-Blue-Barnett” over the funeral home garage across the street.
By his mid-teens, Pike was working as a night employee at RBB; he later became certified as an embalmer and funeral director and continued working at the business.
On Oct. 9, after 25 years at Roberts-Blue-Barnett, Pike purchased the funeral home from the estate of J. Michael Turnbull, who died unexpectedly on March 5, 2019, just 12 days shy of his 69th birthday.
While ownership has changed, the public is unlikely to notice any significant change beyond sprucing up the building with fresh paint that Pike primarily did himself as time allowed.
He is especially pleased that the company will remain in local hands, rather than being purchased by an out-of-town corporation.
“I didn’t want to see it go out of town,” Pike said. “Mike Turnbull was my mentor, both professionally and personally. I just could not watch that reputation of trust and tradition go away.”
He acknowledged that Turnbull’s passing left “some big shoes to fill.”
An Emporia business
The funeral home has been rooted in Emporia for more than 92 years.
The seeds of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home were planted on July 1, 1928, when R.G. (Bob) Roberts and his son-in-law, Glenn A. Blue, bought the undertaking department of the Hardcastle and Kenyon Furniture Company.
At that time, Hardcastle and Kenyon was said to be the oldest undertaking firm in the United States still operating in one location and under one continuous management. Furniture companies commonly housed undertaking businesses simultaneously, Pike explained, because in the early days, cabinet- and furniture-makers often were called on to make caskets, too.
Roberts-Blue Undertaking Company opened at 610 Merchant St., the current location of Radius Brewing. Ten years later, the growing business needed a larger building and more parking, and moved to its current location at 605 State St.
Harry and Aileen Barnett bought the business and use of its name in 1948, and moved to Emporia from Baldwin.
The Barnetts later bought the V.C. Eccleston Undertaking Company and in the mid 1970s also purchased the Robinson Livery Equipment Company.
The couple’s son, Jim Barnett, joined the business in the 1960s, and Turnbull went to work at RBB a few years later as a nighttime employee.
Turnbull had completed three years at Emporia State University before transferring to the University of Minnesota School of Mortuary Science. After graduation in 1972, he returned to become an embalmer and director for the Barnetts until 1977, when he bought the business.
“He owned it longer than I’ve been alive,” said Pike, who was born in November 1977, six months after Turnbull took ownership.
Since Turnbull’s death, the funeral home had been operating with the same staff of four embalmer-directors who had worked there for decades. That changed on May 29, 2020, with the death of Steven Hart. Hart had begun work as a janitor at RBB in 1979; he began his apprenticeship as an embalmer and funeral director in 1982, and after receiving certification, he continued at RBB until his death.
Like Pike, the other two current embalmer-directors began as night employees at RBB, and had returned to the firm after graduating from mortuary college. Kenton Thomas has worked at RBB for 48 years; Floyd Thomas has logged 28 years.
The support staff also are long-term employees. Night employees Corey Giger and Kelley Giger have been with the firm since the early and mid-2000s; Phil Metz joined the team a few years later, and Blaise Chambers a few years after that.
Calvin Yingst, who serves as custodian, groundskeeper, and traffic control, joined the firm in 1999. Business office manager Trisha Birk began work in 2004.
“She runs this show so we can take care of the families,” Pike added, with a wry chuckle.
Realizing the goal
Pike, who was born in Emporia and later moved to Waverly, began at RBB in 1996.
“I started here after the last day of my junior year in high school. I was a night kid,” Pike said. “I was 17. I drove back and forth from Waverly to here.”
Those nighttime employees were, and continue to be, responsible young people committed to coming in at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and at 5 p.m. on weekends. They keep the funeral home doors open until 10 p.m., answer the phone, take service calls, and spend the night in the building until the directors return the following morning.
“We are staffed 24/7, 365 days a year,” Pike explained. “It’s comforting to families to know someone’s always here and that’s what I want to carry on as long as I can.”
While the cost of gas for Pike’s commute took a bite from his night-employee salary, learning from Turnbull held an intangible value.
“It was the experience I was looking for,” Pike said. “I worked my way up for this. I’ve come through the ranks.”
His childhood fascination with the funeral home’s blue lights may have been coincidental, but his interest in the funeral industry was not. By the time Pike reached his mid-teens, working as a director in that funeral home had become a career goal.
He found strong support and encouragement from Turnbull. By July 1999, Pike had graduated from the Kansas City Kansas Community College’s School of Mortuary Science; he returned to RBB in August, to gain experience on a day-to-day basis.
He served apprenticeships under Turnbull, who hired him full-time licensed employee after Pike received his embalming license in 2000 and funeral director’s license in 2001.
Pike said that in addition to being the consummate professional funeral director, Turnbull had taught by example to be generous personally with his time and money and to be active in the community he serves.
He engrained in the young man the need to understand grief and all its expressions, and to provide thoughtful and caring attention to detail while serving the deceased’s loved ones.
“He always listened,” Pike said, adding that trait was the single most important lesson conveyed by his mentor.
It wasn’t long until Pike was dreaming of the day he would buy the business. Realization of the dream, however, turned bittersweet when the purchase was from the Turnbull estate rather than from Turnbull himself.
“He meant a lot to me,” Pike said. “My goal was to take over from Turnbull. That’s why I watched him so hard.”
Trust and tradition
Turnbull’s business motto had been “Trust and Tradition,” and Pike plans to carry on as his mentor taught him. And the business still will carry the name Roberts-Blue-Barnett.
That plan pleases Jim Barnett, whose parents had mentored Turnbull, as Turnbull had mentored Pike.
“Even though I’ve been gone for 41 years, that tradition still lives with me,” Barnett said in a telephone interview from his home in Colorado. “It’s a part of me and I can say with a lot of pride that my family did it the right way, caring about families and the community.”
The foundation of a funeral home is built on relationships and helping people, Barnett said, with emphasis on hiring staff members with roots in the community.
“I felt like I learned it from the best, my parents,” Barnett explained. “They treated everyone equal. I couldn’t be more emphatic than that. It’s a legacy that Mike carried on and I feel William will carry that on. ...
“I feel certain he’s got the commitment and the integrity and character to make it happen. But still, it’s a huge commitment,” Barnett said.
Pike is acutely aware of that responsibility, both to the families that call on RBB for services and to the community at-large.
He plans to continue operating Roberts-Blue-Barnett as his predecessors did, serving each family’s needs and desires to the extent possible, and adapting and adjusting the business model to circumstances beyond control.
This year’s COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has curtailed or delayed many of the visitations and services that normally would have taken place as a matter of course. Despite the constraints caused by the virus, Pike and his staff have worked to balance families’ needs and desires to honor their loved ones, while simultaneously trying to protect them from potential virus spread.
“My thought was getting closure and not exposure,” Pike said. “We want to help people get through one of the most difficult times of their lives.
“It’s impossible to take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we want to alleviate their burden as much as we can. You never know what families are going through.”
