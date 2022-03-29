Village Elementary School students made some big sacrifices for planet Earth last week as they observed Earth Hour 2022.
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund observed annually which encourages individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour each year.
While Earth Hour is typically held from 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of March, each wing of Village Elementary observed an hour without electricity on Friday.
“We’re celebrating [Earth Hour] here at Village in order to help the kids become aware of reducing their consumption,” said Anissa Lord, Village STREAM teacher. “We’re doing different things, like each wing has powered down for an hour and they have had to come up with different activities to do during that hour.”
Lord said you would think teachers would just take that opportunity to teach outside, but that was not the case.
“A lot of teachers are continuing to teach in the dark,” she said. “What’s interesting is they’re still talking about energy and sustainable energy while they’re in the dark, so it’s really impacting them.”
Different classrooms were also working on projects throughout the day, each hitting on the theme of conservation in some way.
“It’s pretty powerful when you see younger kids invested so much much in this,” Lord added.
Another component to Friday’s STREAM activity was “Survivor: Sea Turtle Edition,” which represented the odds of actual sea turtles surviving in the wild. The race was broadcast live throughout the day to classrooms.
“We had teams all over the building, like staff participating and students and teachers,” Lord said. “We have a live feed and different checkpoints to show if they make it to the next stop or not, because only so many make it to adulthood.”
The students got extremely invested in that race, with some even breaking down in tears when their turtles didn’t make it.
Village technology coach Chelsea Evans said the school’s STREAM Day was one of three events the school would hold this year. The first day of the year focused on “world changers.”
“People who are in science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math — they are changing the world based on what they are doing,” she said, adding that Friday’s focus on conservation would be followed with the arts and performing arts. “We also want to bring a global awareness to our STREAM Day, instead of focusing on just one thing.”
Both Evans and Lord said students were able to grasp some pretty tough concepts through these project-based learning methods.
“It’s really opening up their minds,” Evans said.
Lord said it’s been difficult tackling some issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, but students were connecting with the larger themes.
“It’s really helped them to open up to that there’s other things going on than in the classroom,” she said.
