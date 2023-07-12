The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve fully subsidizing reduced breakfast and lunch for qualifying students Wednesday evening.
The discussion on school lunch subsidizing first arose during the June 14 board meeting, leading to Dr. David McGehee, previous Interim Superintendent of Business Operations; David Carlson, incoming Director of Food Service; and, Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder, Superintendent, gathering information on the possible impact to the district.
Anderson-Harder said the actual cost of subsidizing costs for reduced meals for the 2022-23 school year would have been $28,850, while the potential cost if every student who qualified ate both breakfast and lunch would have been $67,000.
The motion passed 4-3 with board members Art Gutierrez, Grant Riles and Jennifer Thomas voting against.
Riles said he thinks that many individuals forget that the district did away with many other fees often charged by other districts, including book fees, to make school more affordable.
Gutierrez said he believes the district should weigh all options side by side.
“We did our needs assessment this afternoon, or we started that process, and I feel like we do have a clear picture. In my mind, I really want to focus on increasing student achievement. While I think this is a worthy cause, I would like to be able to look at all the options side by side and if this is what we want to do as a board, that’s great, but I also want to see what other options come through from the needs assessment that we might consider.”
Thomas agreed.
“It was like Art said,” she explained following Wednesday evening’s meeting. “We are not against subsidizing. We wanted to wait until we had more specific numbers and specific information. … It was just being responsible with taxpayer funds and money across the board. I just would have felt better having more specific information.”
“Obviously, all of us, everyone, wants kids to have food. That’s not the question,” she added. “The question was just ‘Do we have enough information to pass it?’”
Board vice president Lillian Lingenfelter said Gutierrez’s point about increasing student achievement goes hand in hand with access to food.
“When I think about students in our community or students in my own classroom, hunger is definitely a barrier to excelling in your classes,” she said. “And to me, it is a barrier that we have a lot of control over.”
She added that food affects not only student achievement but also student behavior — a problem the district has cited as a need for improvement.
Board member Jeremy Dorsey said if the board can ensure that no student is counting change in the morning, trying to find enough to pay for a meal, that is a step they should take.
“I get that it’s taxpayer money and we are stewards of that money, we have a responsibility to it, but with respect to what we normally spend, that’s really kind of small fries and I think it makes a nominal, important difference in the life of a child to have food, who’s not facing anxiety about having enough money and needing to do a change scavenger hunt before they leave in the morning to make sure they have it the next day,” Dorsey said. “This seems to me like a very simple way to improve the quality of life for our students, to make sure they have what they need, to let them have a foundation that literally starts in the morning with a full stomach of food to let them be successful and maximize their student day. I think that trickles up to your teachers and the experience that they have.”
The board also approved raises to staff salary packages for licensed professional staff for the 2023-2024 contract year.
The new package, which was tentatively approved by the IBB team, includes “horizontal and vertical movement for 2023-2024, a $1,000 base salary increase on the certified salary schedule, a $30 per month increase to health insurance fringe, continuation of one year stipends to ensure that no certified staff member at the bottom of the certified schedule loses money, recommended changes to the supplemental schedule, and continuation of the $15,000 pool for scholarships to aid staff in getting qualified to teach Dual-Credit courses and Special Education.”
Additionally, the administrator and classified exempt salary schedules and superintendent compensation will see a 2.4% increase.
All staff groups will also see a $30 per month increase to the district’s health insurance contribution, though as final insurance rates have not been received from Brown & Brown, Pam Stranathan, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations said that figure may change in the future.
Stranathan added that this year was the first time the updated salary schedules were settled before contracts were signed since 2019.
In further business, the board received its regular update on the ongoing construction projects as part of the bond improvements. According to McCownGordon Senior Project Manager Eric Woltje, Emporia Middle School is 91% complete and should wrap up in December. Village Elementary is 90% complete, with a finish date of October. Riverside and Timmerman are 20% complete and will wrap up in January 2024. Schematic designs are underway for William Allen White Elementary.
The board also elected Jami Reever as board president and Lillian Lingenfelter as vice president for the 2023-24 school year.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
