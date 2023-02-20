The Emporia State baseball team went 1-3 against Augustana in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend.
The Hornets won the second game on Sunday, 6-1. Emporia State got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of long balls. Jake Bucovetsky led off the inning with a solo home run and, following a Patryk Hernandez walk, Quinton Carlberg blasted a two-run shot to center to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead.
Augustana scored its long run in the top of the fourth but Emporia State would respond quickly when Hernandez homered to center in the bottom half of the frame to make it a 4-1 game.
Emporia State scored its final two runs in the fifth, when Andrew Rantz drove in Brenden Tauber with a double to left and scored on a Bucovetsky RBI single.
Ian Lanik tossed a seven-inning complete game in the win, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four.
The Hornets lost the first game on Sunday 4-2 and lost both games on Saturday, 12-6 and 12-3.
Emporia State (4-7) will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Northwestern Oklahoma in Alva, Okla. at 2 p.m. before opening MIAA action against Northeastern State over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.