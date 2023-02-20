TJ Racherbaumer

Emporia State’s TJ Racherbaumer

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State baseball team went 1-3 against Augustana in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend.

The Hornets won the second game on Sunday, 6-1. Emporia State got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of long balls. Jake Bucovetsky led off the inning with a solo home run and, following a Patryk Hernandez walk, Quinton Carlberg blasted a two-run shot to center to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead.

