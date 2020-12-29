The management of one of Emporia’s newest apartment complexes is hoping to provide younger special-needs women the opportunity to reclaim their independence in a comfortable and secure environment.
Located at 1005 Constitution St., “Charis Place” has been under constant renovation since founders Matthew and Brenda Shepherd began their mission of transforming the former Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity house into a residential community in May. Currently, the complex hosts three tenants with more expected soon thanks to the recent furnishing of two additional rooms.
“Charis is one of the three main Graces in Greek mythology,” Matthew Shepherd said. “She stands for hope, charity and kindness. The goal of this entire project is to create an environment that facilitates those attitudes and feelings of caring, support and kindness, so that’s how we settled on the name.
“The building is what we call a closed residential community for women with developmental disabilities that are still able to live on their own with the right kind of support. It’s going to be a long-term, permanent housing kind of establishment where people know their daughters are going to be taken care of and not taken advantage of. That can be a big problem with this type of population, unfortunately.”
For Shepherd, the initiative marks the continuation of a career in public service, having worked closely with area non-profits and other charitable organizations as owner of Midwest Evaluation and Research and founder of The Social Innovation Laboratory. Charis Place holds an especially important place in his heart, however, considering the direct impact it has for members of his family.
“Everything is personal to some degree, and we have a daughter with special needs ourselves,” Shepherd said. “She’s going to be 21 in about 10 days. Like all the other special needs parents out there, we’ve been thinking about how to provide her with the best resources for a safe and independent life and help her do all the things she puts her mind to. That was really the impetus for all of this.”
While the Shepherds are still focused on continuing to increase the number of available rooms at Charis Place — including one for their own residence as building managers in the near future — another of their main goals is finding a collection of area individuals that would most benefit from living in the environment.
“If there are people out there looking for this kind of permanent residence opportunity who might fit our criteria — and this goes for single tenants or those maybe looking to move in with someone else — those are available,” Shepherd said. “We have an application process to ensure the right people are where they’re supposed to be, and we also encourage people to consider looking at a roommate situation. In many cases, having that other support is valuable for those girls even if they can live independently.
“The rent is $600 a month with bills paid, or $500 with people paying for electricity, so people can pick what works best for their situation. The units are just under 1,000 square feet, with one big bedroom and one big bath.”
Those interested in learning more about Charis Place, volunteering their time to the organization or looking for a new living situation for a loved one are encouraged to visit charis-place.business.site and reach out through email at charisplaceemporia@gmail.com or by calling Shepherd at 620-757-9101. The same contact information can also be used for any potential donations.
“The girls coming in often have a lot of other needs besides finding a place to live, and we want them moving in in comfort, not with old, rundown things or things that might be a health hazard with bed bugs or something like that depending on where they were living before,” Shepherd said. “So, if anybody wants to donate extra items or help provide money for our tenants to help fill out their households, that’s always something we’re interested in. We’re always in the market for furniture, pots and pans, bedding and any of the other home necessities that someone might need.
“A thing to keep in mind is that this building was originally built in the 1940s, so we’re having to do a ton of remodeling on this. I don’t know how anyone would help with construction, per se, but any support along those lines is greatly appreciated. We’re trying to install an elevator one of these days, there are some outbuildings with dilapidated roofs and we’d eventually like to update the electrical system with some solar panels and split air conditioning units in every room. Another big project will be the installation of sort of a market area downstairs where the girls can buy all their general necessities, so there’s definitely a lot in the works.”
(1) comment
This property has a lot of stairs is that going to be an issue for renters?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.