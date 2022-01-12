As Emporia continues to battle its housing shortage, the city commission discussed the possibility of decreasing lot sizes in a potential development area.
At its study session Wednesday morning, the commission heard a proposal from planning and zoning specialist Justin Givens to create a Housing Opportunity Overlay in a 16.8-acre vacant parcel of land directly east of the intersection of Soden's Road and South Exchange Street.
A Housing Opportunity Overlay would allow a developer to decrease lot sizes from the 9,000 square feet minimum requirement in city codes to 5,800 square feet, which would consequently increase the number of residential units that could be built within the area.
It would also be a more cost-effective means of developing housing.
“The concept behind this district is to allow more density,” Givens said. “You’re moving down almost half of what you normally would require for an R-1 (single-family residential) development, and so by increasing the density within the development, you’re minimizing the cost of when you start putting sewer and water lines in. You’re going to be able to spread that … out to more houses. Therefore, you’re going to lower the cost per house for development.”
The Planning Committee approved the Housing Opportunity Overlay application 5-1 with one abstention. It was the first such application submitted since the regulations were adopted in 2000.
Givens said that with smaller lots, 53 houses could be built in the proposed space.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder said that the new proposed zoning codes would allow for lots to be 6,000 square feet, but because those haven’t been adopted yet, the Housing Opportunity Overlay would allow a developer to bypass the 9,000 square feet minimum requirement and construct houses efficiently.
“I think it makes a lot of sense,” said Commissioner Susan Brinkman. “I don’t think we should delay based on whether we may or may not get a set of new codes.”
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he would likely vote in favor of the proposal, but expressed some concern about smaller lots leading to more cars on the street, houses being built too close together and general congestion in those areas.
“Planned appropriately, you can alleviate those things, though,” Sauder replied. “ … This is a responsible way of platting.”
The commission will vote on the proposal during its action session at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
In other business, the commission heard from city engineer Jim Ubert regarding the proposed 2022 street rehab projects.
The streets suggested to receive upkeep this year are Sherwood Way, Neosho Street, South Merchant Street, Woodland Street, Rural Street, Ninth Avenue, 24th Avenue, 14th Avenue, Grove Avenue, Cottonwood Street and Prairie Lane.
The base cost for those projects is $580,329.70 and Ubert said that $600,000 has “been the target” for street rehab projects in previous years.
Ubert also updated the commission about the proposed Mechanic Street parking lot and alley improvements. Those include improvements to the lot in the 600 block of Mechanic Street and alley reconstruction improvements in the 700 block of Mechanic Street.
The overall project budget is $750,000, which would be paid through the multi-year fund.
The commission also:
Heard a request from T3LB LLC, which owns the former dry-cleaning building at 17 W. Fourth Ave., to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for commercial rehabilitation of the building. The process would require the commission to adopt a resolution declaring the building a blight.
Began a conversation regarding strategic planning, which will continue over the next several months.
