The Emporia Gazette
Area schools competed in a couple of different cross country meets this week.
Northern Heights, Lebo and Chase County ran at the Osage City Invitational on Thursday. The Wildcats’ Cooper Hamlin was the top area finisher in the boys race, placing seventh at 18:11.92. Kennah Speer of Lebo was the first area runner to finish in the girls race at 12th place with a time of 23:27.27.
Meanwhile, Madison and Olpe competed at the Eureka Invitational on Tuesday. Olpe’s Connor Kueser placed 14th at 21:96.92 to lead area boys runners and Madison’s Lily Hudson finished 18th in the girls race at 26:40.54
Osage City Invitational Boys Varsity Race
7. Cooper Hamlin (Northern Heights) — 18:11.92
21. Colin Whalen (Lebo) — 18:51.31
24. Caleb Durst (Lebo) — 19:04.21
27. Jerrod Campbell (Northern Heights) — 19:16.73
34. Carsen Schroer (Chase County) — 19:53.88
45. Rees Spade (Northern Heights) — 20:11.42
52. Jack Donghang (Northern Heights) — 20:34.28
56. Grady Tiffany (Northern Heights) — 20:42.06
68. Lander Arzoz (Northern Heights) — 21:17.20
70. Scott Smith (Lebo) — 21:39.39
71. Logan Schlimme (Northern Heights) — 21:50.07
72. Eli Ellis (Lebo) — 22.06.09
80. Ashton Ferguson (Lebo) — 22:39.90
83. Sam Hasenclever (Lebo) — 24:01.61
86. Taylor Palenske (Chase County) — 25:39.91
Osage City Invitational Girls Varsity Race
12. Kennah Speer (Lebo) — 23:27.27
21. Teagan Hines (Northern Heights) — 24:24.00
25. Taylor Pringle (Northern Heights) — 24:33.65
26. Grace Newland (Chase County) — 24:34.71
38. Anna Hasenclever (Lebo) — 25:38.21
40. Sierra Jones (Chase County) — 26:12.64
47. Lexi Monihen (Chase County) — 27:01.90
49. Leaya Francis (Chase County) — 27:19.85
50. Kinslea Glanville (Chase County) — 27:27.00
51. Alexus Hatcher (Chase County) — 28:52.83
55. Bethany DeDonder (Northern Heights) — 31:52.92
56. Molly McGuire (Northern Heights) — 35.04.87
Eureka Invitational Boys Varsity Race
14. Connor Kueser (Olpe) — 21:26.92
23. Garret Hammon (Olpe) — 23:12.76
28. Zane Edelman (Lebo) — 24:16.21
Eureka Invitational Girls Varsity Race
18. Lily Hudson (Madison) — 26:40.54
