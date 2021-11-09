Mackenzie Dimarco set a new single-season school record for goals in a season as No. 25 Emporia State shut out Northeastern State 3-0 Sunday to move onto the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
Dimarco gave the Hornets the lead with her 19th goal of the season early in the second half and Ainslinn Huges scored off her head a couple of minutes later to make it a 2-0 match.
Hannah Woolery knocked a corner kick off of RiverHawk keeper Ainsley Cunningham to seal the win for Emporia State with 6:16 left to play.
Northeastern State outshot the Hornets 11-8 in the game, but only one was on goal while Emporia State had six shots on goal.
The Hornets have earned their third straight berth in the MIAA Tournament semifinals and will head to Warrensburg, Missouri, on Friday to take on Northwest Missouri State at 12 p.m. Emporia State beat the Bearcats 4-1 on Oct. 3.
The winner of that game will play the winner of Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
