Good morning! It will be another typical spring day with highs in the upper 60s. There won't be much sunshine however, with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning at 7 p.m.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Stay-at-home order issued for Lyon County -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_4ba90ad6-6ea2-11ea-aceb-ffe582f9ade5.html?fbclid=IwAR2OsjCFjCfSaXG0UqIDVbalYKySxg9B4mI4ROYjV-LL2OGK5CPm0PjyCRE
Lyon County sees more test positive for COVID-19 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_5675ddaa-6ebf-11ea-8cca-afe1c7e7fa38.html?fbclid=IwAR2KsSkhj7FF6rQRx6GOATE49p4qDLeXh6XqnmpFEshwjCQe_qMg6QsqSdg
Board of Education approves resolution on employee pay -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2ef4804e-6efe-11ea-9073-7fc2d2044764.html?fbclid=IwAR3YChf5UGnOAlut4vAGFOoFlbQ34h18-v3fTcOmJwlzTOLxHYIqztdZSWI
Top national stories:
Senate passes massive coronavirus aid plan -
https://apnews.com/edd230801c0e181169915e67b1fd64c6
US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record -
https://apnews.com/1bae3794481cc9d02fc670480cfcb800
Your uplifting story for today:
Newest Shortage in New York: The City Is Running Out of Dogs to Foster -
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-25/newest-shortage-in-new-york-the-city-is-running-out-of-dogs
