The Emporia High School volleyball team as the Lady Spartans topped Topeka High and Hayden in its home opener on Tuesday night.
Emporia topped Topeka High 25-18, 25-16 and Hayden 25-14, 25-16.
“The energy on our team is really high right now,” junior Ryan Peak said. “We get so excited and our adrenaline gets up and we really love to play as a team.”
The team has now won eight matches in a row after starting the season 0-2 against two ranked teams in Andover and Newton. But the team appears to have used that experience as a turning point. Head coach Ping Wang noted that the girls have gotten more comfortable playing together as the season moves along.
“I feel like they have confidence now and are playing better together,” Wang said. “They know each other better since we’ve had a few games now and they’re more comfortable with each other. I am lucky to have a good group of girls that play together so well.”
“I just have so much fun with this team,” Peak added. “It’s so fun to be around them and it’s always fun to have two good wins.”
Peak was excited to be able to play in from of the home crowd for the first time this season. The players certainly fed off their energy.
“We were so pumped all day, just so excited for our first home game,” Peak said. “We were glad all the students came and they just made it even better. I love [the home environment]. They give us all the energy.”
“[The crowd] was awesome,” Wang added. “Those students definitely helped and the girls were very excited to play at home.”
Emporia will next take the floor at Valley Center on Saturday at 8 a.m. Wang is looking forward to the challenge.
“They have good teams over there every year,” Wang said. It’s going to be a tough environment.”
