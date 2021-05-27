NEWTON — Emporia High School golfers Brooks Sauder and Caden Massey wrapped up the golf season placing 26th and 29th respectively in the state tournament in Newton.
The tournament was a two day event, with approximately half of the golfers being eliminated after the first day. Around 100 golfers started out on day one, but on the second day, only 57 remained.
EHS head coach Richard Eckert was frustrated with the outcome of the tournament, but said his frustration was not because of a lack of effort on the players behalf.
“It was just frustrating to watch because they did such a good job keeping their composure,” Eckert said. “They continue to hit the ball well, they just didn’t putt well. I feel bad for them because they were working their tails off... they saw stuff, they felt stuff, they just couldn’t get it in the hole. It’s just one of those things, it happens.”
Sauder, a junior, finished day one with a score of 79 and he finished day two with a score of 80, leading to a total score of 159.
“I’m very frustrated for him, he struck the ball so well today,” Eckert said. “He hit a ton of greens but he could not have bought a putt to save his life. He was like ‘What do I have to do to get something to go in?’ but he just couldn’t get it done all day.”
Massey, a sophomore, finished day one with a score of 81 and finished day two scoring 79 for a total of 160. This was his first year playing golf for the high school, and he was pleased with his performance during state and throughout the entire season.
“For my first year of high school golf it went pretty well, so I can’t be mad about it,” Massey said.
Both players plan to return to the sport next season, which is exciting for Eckert. The players have been great role models for others on the team and they hope to show new team members how the sport is played.
“Having both of them back is going to be great,” Eckert said. “I think that they have matured a lot over the course of this year, you know it was bad that they lost last season but this year they stepped up, they did what they needed to to become leaders. I think that’s going to be essential for us in our success next year.”
While this year’s season has come to a close, both athletes plan to attend different tournaments over the summer to keep their skills sharp and prepare for next season.
Central Links is a golf organization that both players will be participating in this summer. Sauder will also be participating in the American Junior Golf Association, which is another organization that hosts tournaments with players from all over the country.
“Those are some bigger events where you’re going against people from all over the country,” Eckert said. “They both have a full schedule of tournaments to keep them busy and continue to get them ready for next year.”
