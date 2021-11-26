November has five days to go. Yet it seems safe to say that this will Emporia's driest November in the last four years.
Emporia Municipal Airport has received 0.32 inches of rain this month. The last time November had that little moisture was 2017, when 0.13 inches fell.
The forecast shows no sign that anything will change that. Sunny days are predicted for the next seven days. Highs should be above average, in the sixties. Sunday will be the only exception, with a predicted high of 56.
The driest Emporia November in this century occurred in 2007, when only 0.1 inches of rain fell.
But an unusually wet October is keeping Lyon County clean on the U.S. government Drought Monitor. A thin area along the southeast Kansas-Oklahoma line is considered “abnormally dry” or in moderate drought.
