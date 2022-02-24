Lyon County Public Health officials are cautiously optimistic as the county’s COVID-19 case numbers have rapidly plummeted in recent weeks.
Public health administrator Renee Hively reported to the Lyon County Commission Thursday morning that the local COVID-19 statistics have taken an encouraging turn since hitting a recent peak of 898 new positive cases during the week of Jan. 9.
Since Sunday, Lyon County Public Health has diagnosed 14 positive cases of COVID-19, which Hively said was “incredible.” The county has a positivity rate of around 8-9%, a significant improvement on the 40% mark recorded in mid-January and just short of the 5% goal.
“Good numbers; we just need to keep them there,” Hively said.
Hively added that since June 17, 2021, 77% of Lyon County’s positive cases have been in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people while 20% were in fully vaccinated individuals and 3% in fully boosted people. In that same time period, 83% of the county’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been unvaccinated people while 15% were fully vaccinated and 2% were fully boosted.
Commissioner Doug Peck asked Hively why the county had seen such a dramatic decrease in cases so shortly after a huge spike.
“I think omicron came in pretty strong and we knew it was going to be highly contagious and obviously, the data really shows that the number of positive cases we had in Lyon County really drastically went up,” Hively said. “And then you add the number of people who are vaccinated on top of that and those who’ve had disease that still have some natural immunity and that’s what I attribute that to.”
Public health officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga said that while numbers were looking good now, they had previously shot upward because of a new variant.
“We don’t know if there’s going to be another (variant),” she said.
Oyenuga added that after she had reported 14 individuals on ventilators at Newman Regional Health during last month’s public health update, she was pleased to relay that only two patients were on non-invasive ventilators.
“It’s a huge relief to, obviously, the hospital staff, everyone working in the hospital,” she said. “We still have a whole lot of other patients, but in COVID world, I think we’re having a little bit of a reprieve now.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs praised Hively and Oyenuga as well as their staff for all of the work they have done.
“I know a lot of these numbers are due to both of you ladies’ hard work and patience,” he said. “ … Thank you both because like you say, it’s been a hard month and it’s been a hard two years.”
Peck asked Hively and Oyenuga when they would feel comfortable removing their masks and Hively explained that with the current nursing shortage, they can’t afford to take that risk.
“I’m trying to keep our patients safe and keep my workforce healthy and in place,” she said. “Our providers are running one-to-one. If one of my nurses is out, I’m pulling managers. Last resort, I’m going to be on the floor, checking on patients.”
Hively said that the early COVID-19 trends are “mimicking” the annual influenza trends.
“At some point, obviously, we’re into that place where we need to start living with the virus, start looking at outbreak control versus whole community control strategies like that,” she said. “But again, each and every one of us is an individual part in this. If we just follow the data and set your own mitigation strategies based on what the spread is in the community, that would help tremendously.”
In other business, the commission approved the purchase of a 2015 Kenworth T880 day cab semi-tractor for $87,400 as well as the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Ram chassis and service body for $149,264 and repair parts for the county’s crane for $42,273.53.
The commission also approved a supplemental agreement with BG Consultants for engineering services on the domestic water storage tank replacement project for $6,500 and a consulting agreement with BG Consultants for HVAC temperature controls at the law enforcement center at a cost not to exceed $39,500.
It approved the payment of 2021 audited premiums to Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties in the amount of $5,609 and the purchase of a bidirectional amplifier to improve radio communications in the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $5,991.
