Avid readers and history buffs alike rejoice - a new book club is coming to town.
The Lyon County History Center will be hosting a Banned Book Club, giving everyone in the community a chance to read and engage with historically challenged topics and banned books.
Lyon County History Center Communications Coordinator Alyssa Gharmalkar said anyone is welcome to join in as the History Center dives into topics of antisemitism, racism, homophobia, mental health, oppression and more.
“We’re really approaching this book club from a historically banned perspective - books that have continuously been banned over and over throughout time,” Gharmalkar said.
In 2022, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest on record.
“The unparalleled number of reported book challenges in 2022 nearly doubles the 729 book challenges reported in 2021,” the ALA said. “Of the record 2,571 unique titles targeted for censorship, most were by or about LGBTQIA+ persons and Black, Indigenous, and people of color.”
Gharmalkar said reading books that have historically faced censorship or outrage can be enlightening.
“It's really important because so many of these books that are getting banned are educational,” Gharmalkar said. “They're just teaching people different parts of history and a new way so that people can understand it.”
At the first meeting, participants will receive a list of 10 historically banned books, along with explanations behind the choices. From there, the group will be able to vote on which books to discuss.
“We are starting from the get-go with the discussion which I'm super excited about and then we'll meet every other week,” Gharmalkar said. “... The community will get to choose what topics they want to talk about and which of the historically banned books they want to prioritize.”
Meetings will be primarily discussion-based, focusing on the emotions and thoughts that each chapter invokes for the group.
Possible titles include the “Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank, “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “The Giver” by Lois Lowry, “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck and “Animal Farm” by George Orwell.
While the cost of books for the club is still up in the air, there is no cost to join the book club.
“It's open to absolutely everyone,” Gharmalkar said. “Students, families, we don't want to cut anyone out from being able to read these books and have those discussions.”
The Banned Book Club’s first meeting will be from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Lyon County History Center, located at 711 Commercial St., with meetings following every other Thursday at 4 p.m.
