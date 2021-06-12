After a long and trying year, USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder is pushing forward with plans for the upcoming school year and using the countless obstacles and unknowns of the pandemic as learning tools when it comes to education.
“We have learned so much through technology, through the different resources that we used that we’ve talked a lot about — and not only our district, but a number of districts — what did we learn from COVID that we want to make sure we take forward?’” she said. “We’re not able to do remote learning next year, but what are some things that we wanna do, especially as we’re looking at really district-wide, looking at redesign, so what are some things that we can do differently that engages students in a better way at a higher level?”
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on kids in a number of ways, Anderson-Harder said, from academic performance to social-emotional interaction. Across the state, there has been noted learning loss, especially in math.
“There’s a learning loss that has occurred, not in every single student, but probably the majority,” she said. “And especially students that have maybe more difficulty learning, maybe students that need a little bit more support.”
Anderson-Harder said conversations now revolve around how best to identify those added learning deficits so students receive the support they need in the classroom.
“We also know that our social-emotional needs are going to be a little bit different,” she said. “We’re going to have kids who are coming into school for the first time that have not really seen people without masks.”
Anderson-Harder said younger students will need help learning how to read and respond to facial expressions and visual cues, something that teachers have not had to intentionally teach or build into curriculums. But, if there’s one thing teachers have shown they are good at doing, it’s making adjustments.
“All of our educators had done such a great job of just reassuring kids and parents that we are in this together and just answering questions, helping them with technology,” she said. “So it has been a very challenging year, but it’s been a very rich learning experience, and I’m thankful for the experience and thankful for the trust. I think that we’ve grown as a district as far as just really relying on one another. It’s really pushed us to communicate with one another as well.”
Anderson-Harder said she was proud of how the district pulled through the pandemic, and was glad for the overall support of the community. Though people have different views on masks and vaccinations and other mitigation strategies, she said in the end people came together to serve the kids and keep them in the school buildings.
“We may disagree but we also have that opportunity to talk through that, and then just come out at the end because we’re just here for the kids,” she said. “I believe our community understands that and really wants that.”
Restructuring leadership
Another challenge that has developed through the pandemic has been staff turnover. Anderson-Harder believes part of that can be attributed to people rethinking their priorities in light of a global emergency. Educators were also faced with unique stressors which, she said, caused some to question whether or not teaching was really what they wanted to be doing.
The same has happened at an administrative level, with higher level staff retiring or resigning relatively late in the year. Anderson-Harder said this has coincided with budget discussions held by the board of education where staffing efficiencies were the focus.
“We know our enrollment is declining but our staffing has increased, so how do we balance that? That was an unusual challenge,” she said.
The 2021-22 year will be a “planning” year with some interim positions filling vacancies. Riverside Elementary School principal Jared Giffin will step in as the executive director for Teaching and Learning of Elementary Education. Current Riverside assistant principal Katie Adams will step up into the role of head principal at the building.
The district also announced the hire of Brad Kempf as the interim-assistant superintendent of human resources. Kempf will assume the role upon the retirement of Kelly Bolin at the end of the month.
“Our administrative structure isn’t following best practices, so we know that and just appreciate the people stepping up into these interim roles because they do understand it is for a year, and maybe we extend that, maybe we continue with that administrative structure, but there’s a good chance that we’re going to do some things differently,” Anderson-Harder said. “We’re looking at the efficiency for the district as a whole and how we really focus on students and serve the needs of our students, so that will be something that’s going to be a little bit different.”
Having some later resignations and retirements has made it a little easier for to start implementing some of this planning, she said, especially while the district makes preparations for enrollment.
The coming year
Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren said pre-enrollment for preschool and kindergarten is already underway and, hopefully, wrapping up. The district will start enrollment for all students on July 19 both online and in-person.
Landgren said the district is expecting to see some growth back in numbers this year, with some students returning after choosing to homeschool or enroll in other districts for the year.
“I think we’ll see a return of some of those students,” he said. “We’re optimistic and it still remains to be seen. We’re not exactly sure what it will look like, but we’re planning for all of that through our enrollment process.”
One thing Anderson-Harder said she’s definitely looking forward to is school without as many — if any — COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
She’s sure the teachers and staff in the district would agree.
“I think everybody was just exhausted and just trying to keep up,” Anderson-Harder said, noting that she felt the same. “But it’s important for any leader to be really positive and just continue to show that we’re in good shape, we have stability — even if you might be really feeling the stress. We just don’t have that luxury of showing that stress.”
She’s also looking forward to continued progress on renovations at district schools and new construction within the district. While work had been stalled due to recent heavy rainfall, Anderson-Harder noted that a lot of the progress could not be seen from the outside.
“The rain definitely held us up, but McCown-Gordon has done everything they can to make sure that whatever they could work on — whenever it would stop raining — they were jumping in and working on some things,” she said. “I was at the high school on [June 5] on the fitness trail and they were out there working and taking advantage of the sunshine. It’s exciting to see our older buildings getting some much needed work done and some additions. And the Jones Center is going to be amazing, so it’s just very exciting.”
A new beginning
Anderson-Harder said it’s important for the district to continue its forward momentum, with everyone working together. She’s hopeful that that momentum will build some excitement and get teachers, staff and students revved up for the upcoming school year.
A face-to-face school year, that is.
“We have some opportunities, really looking at or getting ready for convocation, at how do we really invigorate our staff,” she said. “We’re talking about unity and inclusion and respecting and celebrating diversity and differences among our students and staff, parents and community. We’re really looking at this as a new beginning in so many ways and really taking advantage of that, and we’re really kicking it off in a really strong way to give people hope.”
