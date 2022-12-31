The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated Newman, 89-64, on Saturday afternoon in Wichita.
The Hornets started out slow as Newman scored the first seven points within the first two minutes of the game. Emporia State was able to respond with an 11-2 run which included six points from Atavian Butler as the Hornets took an 11-9 lead into the first media timeout.
After both teams traded points for the next few minutes, Emporia State put together a 10-0 scoring run to take a 27-17 lead just over midway through the first half.
Both teams were able to maintain their hot shooting throughout the half as the Hornets were able to take a 49-37 lead into halftime.
Nine different Hornets found the scoring sheet with Butler and Gage McGuire leading the way with 10 points each. Alijah Comithier and Owen Long each added eight points.
Emporia State maintained control of the game as they did not allow Newman to cut the deficit to less than eight points for the remainder of the game. The Hornets led 50-42 early in the half before putting together an 11-3 scoring run which included points from four different players.
One final scoring run for the Hornets would come in the final five minutes as a 15-3 run gave the Emporia State its largest lead of the game, 89-59.
Butler led four Hornets in double figures with 17 points. Comithier scored 16 while Long and McGuire both reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
As a team, Emporia State shot 30-56 for the game while outrebounding Newman 35-30 and forcing 18 Jets turnovers. The Hornets also outscored the Jets 46-22 in the paint and 49-16 in bench points.
Emporia State (10-2, 4-2 MIAA) will return to action on Monday as they take on Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
