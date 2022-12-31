Atavian Butler

Atavian Butler scored 17 points to lead Emporia State over Newman on Saturday.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated Newman, 89-64, on Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

The Hornets started out slow as Newman scored the first seven points within the first two minutes of the game. Emporia State was able to respond with an 11-2 run which included six points from Atavian Butler as the Hornets took an 11-9 lead into the first media timeout.

