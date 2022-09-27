Northern Heights announced in a Facebook post it has canceled its football game against Olpe on Friday night.
"Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes," the school released in a statement. "The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
