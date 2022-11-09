Emporia Animal Shelter

The Emporia Animal Shelter pictured on Feb. 22, 2022.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The Emporia Animal Shelter is offering its Veterans Day adoption special for the second year on Friday.

“We have a sponsor that has sponsored up to four veteran adoptions,” Director Stephanie Achille said. “Last year we did have two veteran adoptions. One was a cat and one was a dog. So we're hopeful that we'll have some veterans who want to come and maybe share a story or two and hopefully find their forever friend.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.