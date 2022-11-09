The Emporia Animal Shelter is offering its Veterans Day adoption special for the second year on Friday.
“We have a sponsor that has sponsored up to four veteran adoptions,” Director Stephanie Achille said. “Last year we did have two veteran adoptions. One was a cat and one was a dog. So we're hopeful that we'll have some veterans who want to come and maybe share a story or two and hopefully find their forever friend.”
The shelter has plenty of pets available, with a little over 20 cats left from a large intake last month that included 86 cats and two dogs.
“We have went all over Kansas with rescues and adopters and we have some transfer friends that were able to take more than a handful, so that was very, very appreciated,” Achille said. “Also we have some community members that have been great and came in and adopted from us, but ourselves, as well as the Street Cats Club, are still looking for some folks to adopt these kitties.”
Achille said that all the kitties are in good health and very friendly.
“Ninety-five percent of them really will do best adopted with a friend,” she added. “If we happen to get a veteran in that hopefully takes us up on a pair of kitties, we might be able to even work out a deal with that counting as one.”
Achille said there has been a big rise in veterans adopting animals as companions or service animals - making the event the perfect opportunity for local veterans.
“I think pets in general are emotional support animals no matter what,” she said. “I think it's a great time to come in and see what we have to offer.”
The Emporia Animal Shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day. All adoptions need to be with a new, approved application. For more information, you can reach out to the shelter at 620-340-6345.
Achille said the shelter is also waiting to see if it can release an overall special for the weekend for the whole community.
“But considering we're Emporia and Veterans Day started here, I think it's such a wonderful thing we're able to offer,” she added.
