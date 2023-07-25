The third-annual Bryan Douglas Softball Tournament was held on Saturday at the Santa Fe Park softball fields.
The tournament was founded in 2021 after Bryan Douglas, an Emporia chiropractor and community member, passed away after a brief battle with kidney cancer. His wife, Lori and their two kids, Skyler and Sydney, wanted to keep his memory alive with something that Bryan loved himself.
There were eight co-ed teams in the tournament this year, up from the six they had a year ago. More teams were interested but were unable to get a full roster in time. The growth has been encouraging to the family.
“To see the growth has been amazing,” Lori Douglas said. “It gives me goosebumps and all of the support we get from the community is incredible. This would be nothing without the community and it truly is a reflection upon the type of community that Emporia has.”
The beneficiaries this year were Ethan Lif and his family. Lif, 16, is a Council Grove resident who was diagnosed in April with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Approximately $4,000 was raised.
“It’s really cool to be recognized and it’s been a lot of fun to watch these teams play,” Lif said.
Douglas said she found out about Lif’s condition through word of mouth. She feels something in her heart when choosing a cause to support each year.
“I honestly believe God just kind of puts the person in your lap,” Douglas said. “It’s all just hearsay and it just comes upon my heart, and that’s how we’ve always picked. It’s fantastic they were able to be here and bring a little sunshine into their day.”
Lif got into baseball at an early age and started playing t-ball when he was three or four. He has been playing ever since and hopes to play again when he is recovered. His parents, Terry and Amy, were also in attendance. Amy noted things lined up where they were all able to be there.
“The timing of this worked out really well,” Amy said. “His surgery is on Aug. 1 and we are in between chemo treatments right now, so it was like the stars aligned for us to be able to be here and support.”
Amy Lif noted this was the first year her family knew about the tournament. But she was glad to see the way the community came out and supported.
“It’s pretty humbling and heart-warming,” Amy said. “There are two really great causes for why we are here, and it’s amazing to see all the support.”
One of the teams playing in the tournament was the DC Crew II, which is named in honor of Bryan’s team – the DC Crew. His son, Skyler, played on this team with the same friends that he played baseball with as kids. He’s excited to be able to continue playing in his father’s honor.
“It’s great to come out here with my friends,” Skyler said. “We grew up playing baseball together and to be able to continue playing with them is awesome. My dad loved softball. I remember when I was three years old, I would be there with him going to the games at Trusler and stuff like that.”
One cool thing for Skyler is that he uses his father’s glove in the field. He said it is older than he is.
“It’s a really old glove, I think it’s older than me and I’m 22 years old,” Skyler said. “But it’s awesome to be able to use it.”
Lori Douglas wanted to thank all of the volunteers and people who donated to make this event possible.
“I want to say how grateful we are to all the people that donate to the auction and all of our volunteers,” she said. “It takes a village to make this happen and this is an excellent example of people showing up for each other. It is always heartwarming to see.”
One thing that Lori enjoys seeing every year is the way everyone interacts with each other on the field, which she says is exactly what Bryan would have been doing himself.
“It brought a smile to my face to see these guys heckling each other because he would have been right there with them,” Lori said. “The main thing with this is everybody comes out and has a good time. We all know why we are here and the camaraderie and being together in good spirit is the most important thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.