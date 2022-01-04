Bass fish can be largemouth or smallmouth. But that doesn't mean you should constantly put it in your mouth.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a new advisory Monday about fish consumption from state waters. Among other things, it recommends “mercury-sensitive individuals” eat bass no more than twice a month.
“Too much dietary mercury can harm the development of fetuses, nursing babies and growing children,” the advisory said. It pointed out that all fish contain some kind of mercury.
The advisory is aimed at pregnant or nursing women, those who might become pregnant and youth younger than 17.
The “twice a month” guidance applies to largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass, as well as buffalo fish and flathead catfish.
Other “preferred choice” fish may be eaten once or twice a week, because they're less likely to have mercury. The state list for those includes striped and white bass.
Others on the preferred choice list are blue, bullhead and channel catfish; carp; crappies; drum; sauger; saugeye; sunfish and white perch.
The state agencies recommend eating fish in small portions, about the size of a human palm, and only consuming fillets.
“Keep smaller fish to eat and let the big ones go.,” the advisory said.
The guidance offers stronger warnings about fish caught from several specific Kansas bodies of water. None of them are in the Emporia area.
