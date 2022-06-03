The 2022 Lyon County League all-league softball and baseball teams have been announced.
Four area softball players were named to the first team along with 11 in baseball. The list includes girls state javelin champion Brooklyn Jones and state meet boys javelin finalist Jonas Konrade.
Softball
First team-
Infield: Daelyn Winters (Sr.)-Burlingame; Kenna Masters (Sr.)-Burlingame; Kadey Robert (Fr.)- Southern Lyon County; Saige Hadley (Fr.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Outfield: Emma Tyson (Sr.)-Burlingame; Abby Peek (Sr.)-Lebo/Waverly; Kaylin Noonan (So.)-Burlingame.
Catcher: Gracie Simmons (Jr.)-Burlingame
Pitchers: Alexandra Crook (Jr.)-Burlingame; Abi Jones (Fr.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Second team-
Infield: Grace Coughlin (So.)-Southern Lyon County; Emma Marsh (So.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley; Haylea Bethell (So.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley; Siara Crouch (Fr.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Outfield: Katy Parker (Sr.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley; Drew Haag (Jr.)-Southern Lyon County; Isabelle Masters-Burlingame.
Catcher: Brooklyn Jones-Lebo/Waverly.
Pitchers: Joselyn Simmons-Burlingame; Grace Markowitz-Southern Lyon County.
Honorable mention-
Savannah Short-Burlingame; Taylor Cole-Southern Lyon County; Kyla Vogeler-Marais des Cygnes Valley; Katie Mitchell-Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Baseball
First team-
Infield: Jonas Konrade (Sr.)-Lebo/Waverly; Ted Skalsky (Sr.)-Southern Lyon County; Damon Redeker (Sr.)-Southern Lyon County; Braydon Fowler (So.)-Southern Lyon County.
Outfield: Angel Cortez-Southern Lyon County; Drew Konrade (Fr.)-Lebo/Waverly; Wyatt Lingenfelter (Sr.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Catcher: Kyle Reese (Sr.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Pitchers: D.Redeker-Southern Lyon County; Fowler-Southern Lyon County; Isaac Durst (Jr.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Utility: Corey Reese (So.)-Lebo/Waverly.
Second team-
Infield: Blake Redeker (Jr.)-Southern Lyon County; C.Reese-Lebo/Waverly; Zach Oswald (Fr.)-Lebo/Waverly; Cole Lacey (Sr.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Outfield: JD Tyson (Fr.)-Burlingame; Blake Skalsky (So.)-Southern Lyon County; Ethan Redeker (So.)-Southern Lyon County.
Catcher: Derek Hoelting (Sr.)-Southern Lyon County.
Pitchers: C.Reese-Lebo/Waverly; Tyson-Burlingame; Brandon Punches (So.)-Burlingame.
Utility: Logan Hammond (Fr.)-Southern Lyon County; Ryan Baker (Jr.)-Marais des Cygnes Valley.
Honorable mention-
Jose Arevalo-Burlingame; Addison Smith-Lebo/Waverly; Dane Winters-Burlingame.
