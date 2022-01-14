TOPEKA – Emporia High’s Braxton Higgins picked up his second win in three days Thursday when he won the Emporia Invite diving competition at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
Higgins scored 253.05 points compared to second-place finisher Jaxon Cowdin of Topeka High’s 217.45.
It was yet another win for the second-year diver and defending state champion, who has yet to place lower than first in his career.
The Spartan swimmers did not compete at the meet due to a COVID-19 shutdown. The entire team will return to practice Tuesday and will participate at the Topeka High Invite on Jan. 25.
