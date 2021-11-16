Twelve Emporia High football players were honored with All-Centennial League honors this season.
Junior linebacker Bobby Trujillo was named first-team all-league after leading the Spartans with 111 tackles this year, including 14 for a loss. Additionally, he had two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks. On offense, Trujillo also had 102 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving.
Senior quarterback Cam Geitz received an honorable mention after throwing for 1,134 yards and nine TDs this season. The receiver who caught nearly half of Geitz’s completions – junior Parker Leeds – was also listed on the honorable mention team for his 617 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions this season. Leeds also added four carries for 42 yards.
But their offensive success would not have been possible without the work of their linemen up front, and three from Emporia were rewarded for their efforts with honorable mentions: senior Jay Orozco, junior Nate Thomas and freshman Robert Allaman-Wesley.
On the other side of the ball, sophomore Thai Iverson and freshman Kobe Le were honorable mention recipients on the defensive line. Iverson had 25 tackles (including four for a loss), one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season while Le had 13 total tackles and five quarterback hurries.
Junior Kyle Obermeyer was an honorable mention linebacker after posting 45 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries – one of which he took 64 yards for a touchdown – this year. He also had six receptions for 54 yards on offense and handled a fair share of the punting duty.
Three defensive backs made it onto the honorable mention team. Senior Kaden Woydziak earned the award thanks to his 57 tackles and two pass breakups as well as his 10 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Also named to that list was senior Kadyn Galbreath, who also had 57 tackles to go with three pass breakups and 29 rushing yards. Junior Fred Jackson submitted 35 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries to earn his honorable mention bid.
The Spartans finished 1-8 in head coach Keaton Tuttle’s first full season in that position. Despite its record, Tuttle said the team fought hard all season long and grew considerably throughout. And the future looks bright, as the majority of those receiving all-league honors will be back next season.
