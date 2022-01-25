EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The Northern Heights girls basketball team, which won the Flint Hills Shootout for the second year in a row on Saturday. Congratulations on a job well done and good luck as you head into the rest of your season.
The local donors, volunteers and employees who were a part of Sunday’s blood drive at the Flinthills Mall. There’s currently a shortage of blood nationwide, so donors are needed now more than ever.
The Emporia High girls wrestling team, which took first place in Independence on Saturday with four individual first-place finishers and seven second-place finishers. The Spartans have been dominating the competition this season and we love to see it.
Former Olpe girls basketball coach Jesse Nelson, who was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. At this point, his accomplishments probably don’t require much more elaboration; we’re just glad that people at the national level are seeing them.
As always, the doctors, nurses, public health employees and everyone else involved in keeping people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge of cases hasn’t been fun for anyone – especially not for you – but we’re grateful for the hard work you continue to put in.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.