Four Emporia State men's basketball players earned all-conference honors from the MIAA this season.
Owen Long headlines the group after earning First-Team All-MIAA honors in his first year with the Hornets. Alijah Comithier was named Third-Team All-MIAA while Peyton Rogers-Schmidt was on the All-Defensive Team and Kaden Evans was named Honorable Mention.
Long is second in the MIAA in scoring and leads the league in three-pointers. He is the leading scorer in the league in MIAA play at 19.3 points per game. He scored an Emporia State career-high 34 points against Northeastern State and has eclipsed 30 points three times this year.
Comithier is 12th in the MIAA in scoring at 14.4 points per game. He tied the Emporia State single-game record for field goal shooting, going nine for nine from the field against Newman.
Rogers-Schmidt is ranked sixth in the MIAA in blocked shots and is 19th in the league in rebounding. He had five games with three blocked shots and has blocked multiple shots in eight games.
Evans is sixth in the MIAA in steals, 20th in made three-pointers and 25th in assists. He has scored in double figures in nine games, had at least five rebounds in 13 games and dished at least five assists in four games.
