The Emporia area's Community Corrections program will receive more than $43,000 in grant money for fighting crime.
Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that 25 non-profit agencies across the state will share almost $2.4 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards.
The Fifth Judicial District Community Corrections program is in line for $43,212. Other grants will go to police departments, sheriff's offices and municipal courts.
A statement from Kelly's office said the money comes from the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance.
“The JAG awards are made to local, state, and nonprofit agencies to fund prevention activities; equipment and technology needs; and programs designed to reduce crime, decrease recidivism rates, and provide crime victim services,” the statement said.
The Community Corrections program works in a variety of ways. Most recently, it announced plans in late August to hire an Addiction Recovery Mentor to counsel Drug Court graduates.
