Before extreme winds threatened to blow kettles away, a real estate day with the Salvation Army of Lyon County raised slightly more than $3,000.
Lt. Miley Hadden reported results Monday of last Wednesday's one-day ringing by local agents. She said EK Real Estate led in donations with $1,358.84. Coldwell Banker was second with $1,321, followed by Farm and Home with $358.05.
Hadden added Tuesday that a different day with advisory board members ringing bells resulted in a $500 match being met at one location.
Hadden said as of Tuesday morning, the year-end fundraising campaign stood at $49,000. The goal for this year is $70,000.
Red kettles for donations will remain out through Friday at 4 p.m. They're located at Bluestem, Dillons, Good’s Cash Saver, Hobby Lobby, Reeble’s Country Mart and the two doors of Walmart.
Online donations can be made through the Emporia Salvation Army web site at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/emporia.
