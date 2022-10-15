Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments.
This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
She is the first woman to sit on the bench in the district.
“It’s significant, and some of it is sheer numbers,” Miser said of her trailblazing appointment. “There are several female attorneys that would be qualified, it’s just a choice of whether they would decide to apply or not. I would like it to be an encouragement to young women to go into the legal field.”
Miser grew up in Indiana and attended Fort Hays State University on a rodeo scholarship. She knew in the eighth grade that she wanted to be a lawyer, when a family friend went through a legal experience that Miser felt was unfair.
“I was going to become a laywer to make sure that never happened to people, in all of my self-righteousness,” she said. “I also was a natural fit because I love to read and I love learning new things. The law is such a fascinating subject that you will never learn everything there is to know.”
Miser met her husband, Jesse Miser, at FHSU which helped her plant her roots in Kansas. She earned her juris doctor degree at the University of Kansas School of Law, and started a private practice in Emporia after graduation.
“I was in private practice for about seven years which really allowed me to have a diverse experience,” she said. “There’s probably very few areas of the law where I have not been able to be exposed.”
Miser has worked federal and criminal defense cases, as well as domestic work. She enjoyed being a guardian ad litem for children in divorces. During that time, current County Attorney Marc Goodman acted as her mentor.
“He and I developed a friendship and a mentorship,” she said. That friendship ended up bringing her an opportunity in the County Attorney’s office, where she served as a prosecuting attorney.
“An opportunity arose that was better for my family and myself as a younger mother,” she said. “I was able to get a job at the city part-time as a the prosecutor.”
She stayed with the city of Emporia until her daughter graduated from high school. Timing was on her side again and she returned to the County Attorney’s office.
“I have been very happy here ever since,” she said.
Miser credited Goodman and First Assistant County Attorney Amy Aranda, as well as the staff at the attorney’s office, for helping her grow in her profession. She’s learned a lot from both Goodman and Aranda over the years, Miser said.
“I definitely would not be the attorney that I am without their efforts, from my fellow assistant county attorneys, front office staff and legal secretaries to the victim/witness coordinators,” she said. “I am so appreciative of all their hard work.”
Miser said she had often considered putting her name in for a judgeship, but was content with her position in the attorney’s office. Still, when Wheeler announced his retirement, the assistant county attorney felt the pull to put her name in for consideration. Her family and her colleagues supported her.
“I wouldn’t be here without the unwavering support of my family and their confidence in me to be successful at reaching any goal I set for myself,” Miser said.
She believes her experience working as both a private practice attorney and a prosecutor will be beneficial to her time on the bench. As a judge, she’ll look at a case as a whole and take the information to make the best decision she can.
“That was the approach I took as a prosecutor, trying to reach the best result that can be achieved,” she said.
Gov. Kelly believed Miser’s longstanding history of public service in the community would be beneficial to the district.
“Laura Miser has a history of public service in Lyon County as Assistant County Attorney and as a city prosecutor in Emporia,” she said in a written release. “I know she will use her unique perspective and diverse legal experience to continue to serve the community as a Judge for the 5th Judicial District.”
District court judges in the 5th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.
