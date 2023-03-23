The Lyon County Commission adopted a resolution that would update misnumbered addresses in the county at its meeting Thursday morning.
Lyon County Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley said the resolution would establish authorization for issuing NG911 addresses outside of city limits.
“NG911, Next Generation 911, was to get everything down to where emergency responders can respond in an orderly fashion and also, if let’s say, a whole area is cleaned out, we can still find where we are going based on an overlay of the GIS map,” Seeley said.
Sequencing the addresses in the county would allow responders to locate where they needed to go, even without identifying markers, he added. Right now, some of those addresses are inaccurate.
“We have different records that aren’t matching up and that happens all over the county,” Seeley said. “ … We’ve also run into [situations where] I think someone just picks their own address and puts their address on there and they will come in and try to register to vote or pay their taxes.”
Any resident who receives an address change can appeal that decision through the appeals board.
Seeley said the county has never passed a resolution stating that it is the authority to issue addresses within the county until now.
“When we got rid of the Metropolitan Planning Area, there was a little buffer where the city used to issue addresses and some of those addresses were different and need to be corrected,” he said. “The authorization for that area should still lie with the county and the city is not going to do those addresses anymore.”
The commission also approved signing a resolution establishing a compensation table for election workers in the county pursuant to K.S.A. 25-2811.
Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said the last time that compensation for election board workers had been updated was in 2013. Since then, she added, election workers have had increased training and responsibilities.
“Right now they’re at $10 an hour, which is, in my opinion, not enough,” she said. “I expect a lot from my board workers. They are dedicated, they’re loyal, they’re dependable, and they are handling really important matters.”
Vopat also requested amending compensation for supervising judges from $25 to an unspecified “additional compensation,” which she said would allow her to adjust compensation with each election instead of passing a new resolution each year.
In further business, commissioners approved the low bid from Moon Title & Escrow LLC for affidavit ownership work for $70 per tract for properties in this year’s tax sale. Molly Priest, Lyon County counselor, said the county is likely dealing with 50-60 certificates of title for each property this year.
- Approved changes to county social media policy.
- Approved a request for an agriculture conditional-use permit for “Vehicle Sales and Storage” by Jeffrey Bessmer.
- Approved a change order for NF Construction for structured rebar changes to the new Road and Bridge facilities in the amount of $2,662 and an estimated quote of $9,648.85 from Kansas Gas Service to move their utilities from the North yard.
