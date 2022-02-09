TOPEKA – Madelynn Griffin and Evelin Geronimo won individual titles as the Emporia High girls wrestling team placed second at the Centennial League tournament on Saturday.
The Spartans were neck-and-neck with eventual team champion Washburn Rural until partway through the second round before the Junior Blues pulled away.
“A couple matches go our way and we are right there,” said Emporia head coach Shawn Russell. “It is very exciting to know that and we will use that as motivation as we move forward to our regional this weekend.”
Geronimo (109) went 3-0 at the meet to win her second league title. Griffin (126) also won her second league championship–as well as her 100th career march–and was named the tournament's most outstanding female wrestler.
Five Spartans were runners-up in their weight classes: Ariana Estrada (101), Azia Obregon (115) Virginia Munoz (138), Mia Rodriguez (171) and Megan Olson (235).
Bianca Partridge (132), Adriana Hernandez (143) and Kiana Flores-Delgado (155) had third-place finishes and Katina Keosybounheuang (120) came in fourth.
“The girls wrestled well,” Russell said. “We still need to work on a few things and make sure we are sticking to solid fundamental wrestling technique. Overall, I was proud of the effort put out, we did get some big wins, and we will correct some things. Always a proud coach.”
The Spartans will compete at the Washburn Rural regional on Saturday.
Centennial League Tournament Team Results:
Washburn Rural – 190.0
Emporia – 149.0
Seaman – 117.5
Topeka High – 51.0
Manhattan – 43.0
Highland Park – 36.0
Topeka West – 23.0
Junction City – 21.0
Hayden 0.0
