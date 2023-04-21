The Emporia High School softball team lost both games of its first home doubleheader of the season against Manhattan on Friday at Peter Pan Park.
Emporia lost the first game 15-1 and the second game 12-0. Both games went five innings.
Head coach Annie Rockley was able to find some positives.
“Nobody likes to lose and we don’t enjoy dropping two, especially at home,” Rockley said. “We were really wanting to stay competitive and get a win, but there were some positives. Molly Williams was lights out in center field for us. Yzabel [Ultreras] relieved Liv [Anno] during that first game and was throwing well with her off-speed, and I think Manhattan struggled to time her up. In the second game, Shaylee [Ginter] stayed tough in the circle and I think we could have done better for her defensively.”
Emporia (1-11) will play at Highland Park on Wednesday, April 26.
