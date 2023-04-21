Shaylee Ginter

Shaylee Ginter pitches against Manhattan on Friday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team lost both games of its first home doubleheader of the season against Manhattan on Friday at Peter Pan Park.

Emporia lost the first game 15-1 and the second game 12-0. Both games went five innings.

