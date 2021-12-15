If cans of hairspray seemed hard to find Tuesday, the reason could be what’s happening outside — and liable to worsen Wednesday.
A high wind warning is in effect for the Emporia area and much of Kansas from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday. A National Weather Service map shows a potential top wind in Lyon County of 59 miles per hour, with 72 mph possible in other places.
A fire weather watch will be in effect as well, because Emporia’s relative humidity will drop as low as 13%. The fire risk actually covers an area from southern Nebraska to northeast New Mexico.
An updated alert Tuesday morning gave several suggestions about what to avoid:
F Outdoor burning (not permitted)
F Time around trees, or in forested areas
F Upper levels of homes
F Windows in general
Blowing dust also is possible from Chase County south to the Oklahoma line, and west to the Salina and Wichita areas.
Garden City and other western Kansas school districts were so concerned about the high winds that they canceled Wednesday classes.
One thing that changed in the Wednesday morning forecast is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time for them is between 4 -5 p.m. Emporia has seen no measurable rain in more than a month.
Even with some clouds, Tuesday’s temperature warmed to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. That beat the old record high of 65, set in 1975.
That should be followed by another record-breaking high of 76 on Wednesday. The record for Dec. 15 is 69, set in 2002.
Remember when it snowed in December? A five-inch snowstorm hit Emporia on this day in 1970. This year, it was 64 degrees before dawn.
