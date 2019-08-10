EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Emporia Post 5 for all its success on the baseball diamond this season.
Gentry Scheve for winning the Emporia City Men’s Golf Championship as a high school senior.
The Lyon County Fair Board for hosting another successful carnival and slate of grandstand events.
Lyon County 4-H members for their hard work and creativity in making this year’s fair projects.
The Flint Hills Regional Quilt Guild for sprucing up the Anderson Building with their colorful creations.
USD 253 teachers and staff for taking #NoSummersOff.
Kristin Oberle for her unique and environmentally-conscious artistic contributions to the David Traylor Zoo.
SOS, Inc. and their Strong Men for raising funds and awareness towards the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
Adam Blake
Reporter
