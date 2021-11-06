OLPE — Olpe’s first 2021 playoff foray went without a hitch as the Eagles glided to an easy 35-0 victory over Jackson Heights Friday night.
However, it was obvious the Cobras (5-5) were better than most of the regular-season fodder the Eagles (9-0) had feasted on the past two months, even though also Olpe defeated Jackson Heights 35-0 in week six.
Quarterback Damon Redeker looked crisp and mobile, making good reads and finding holes when he kept the rock.
The difference tonight was the slow burn or methodical play as opposed to last month’s matchup that featured a host of “home runs.”
“I did like the way we came out, the first drive. Kind of marched it down and scored,” said Olpe head football coach Chris Schmidt. “The biggest difference tonight compared to the time we played before, I felt our line of scrimmage was better.”
The Eagles appeared to be on point with their power and outside-the-numbers ground attack.
“The first time we played them, we hit them on a bunch of big plays,” Schmidt said. “Tonight was more of a grind-out game…for the most part, pretty pleased with what we did.”
The Eagles received the opening kickoff and deployed a run-only series as Redeker scored the first points on what looked to be a run-pass option.
Jackson Heights’ first series comprised runs from the shotgun, but the Cobras had difficulty pulling the trigger and came up empty.
On the Eagles’ next possession, Redeker threw deep to the left side of the field — and across his body — hitting Derek Hoelting, who got behind the coverage, easily taking it to the house.
To the Cobras credit, they forced a turnover on downs to the shouts of “make it happen” from their fans. But Jackson Heights didn’t make it happen and instead came up empty again as the Eagle defensive line dominated the Cobras’ O-line.
The Eagles found themselves second and very long near the end of the second quarter, but another deep Redeker throw to the left — after a mad scramble out of the pocket — set the Eagles up with good field position. It then took four rushes to pop the ball into the end zone. 21-0.
“If they make us punt…they’re in a good position to do something in that last three minutes in the first half,” Schmidt said. “But I really think that was a big blow to them.”
Olpe employed a nice mix of runs and passes on its first possession of the second half, resulting in a touchdown pass from Redeker to Truman Bailey. An additional TD run by Redeker in the fourth quarter put this one to bed.
The only glaring criticism of the Eagles’ play was the number of penalties committed. Schmidt said a bye week might have been partially to blame for the mistakes.
“Sometimes, I put that on not having that game and that kind of thing,” he said.
He said the two weeks off felt like a long time.
“Kind of like going back to the beginning of the season, practicing before the first game,” he said. “We were wanting to play a game. We could’ve played a game on Tuesday.”
They’re in normal workflow now as they prepare to host Jefferson County North (8-2) next week.
“We’ll get film this week. I believe we’re going to play Jeff North …who played Jackson Heights two weeks ago and won 8-7 in a good ballgame,” Schmidt said. “So we’ve actually kind of watched film on that because…we were preparing for Jackson Heights, so we had the Jeff North film. So we kind of know what they want to do. But we’ll come back Monday, watch film and get back at it and prepare for next Friday.”
OLPE 35, JACKSON HEIGHTS 0
Jackson Heights (5-5) – 0; 0; 0; 0; – 0
Olpe (9-0) – 7; 14; 7; 7; – 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.