No. 2 Emporia State’s run at the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship came to a halt with a 1-0 loss to No. 3 Bemidji State in the second round on Sunday.
The Beavers (19-1-3) netted the game’s only goal with under 12 minutes to go in the first half when Maria Nguyen scored from 18 yards out.
The Hornets (19-3-1) outshot Bemidji State 9-5 (3-3 on goal) and had 11 corner kick opportunities compared to the Beavers’ five. However, they were unable to net any of their chances and were shut out for the first time since 2017.
The loss also snapped Emporia State’s 27-match unbeaten streak at home as well as its 12-match winning streak on its home pitch.
And perhaps most painfully, it ended the best season in Hornet soccer’s 20-year history, wherein Emporia State posted its best record, won its first MIAA Championship and won its first NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship game.
But the Hornets will now look ahead to the future. Six seniors will graduate off this team but Emporia State’s top four goal scorers will return.
Meanwhile, Bemidji State advances to take on No. 1 Central Missouri in the third round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship on Dec. 3.
