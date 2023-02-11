OSAGE CITY — The Olpe Lady Eagles lost to the Osage City Lady Indians Friday evening in a game Olpe seemed poised to win. The 50-37 loss drops the Lady Eagles to 12-5.
Osage City began the season on fire but has flamed out recently, undergoing a five-game losing streak. Unfortunately for Olpe, the Lady Indians picked last night to reverse course.
The difference in this contest was a 13-0 run by Osage City in the last few minutes of the first quarter — the final-score differential was 13 points — and Olpe couldn’t quite climb back into this one despite its consistent defensive tenacity. The Lady Eagles defended the perimeter well, preventing Osage City 3-point specialist Emory Speece from scoring. But they did give up 12 points to 6-foot-1 post player Campbell Stark. And senior guard Greta Crawford made up for Speece’s lack of production, contributing 15 points.
The Gazette contacted Olpe head coach Ron Slaymaker for game comments but was unable to reach him.
Osage City led by 15 points at the half and basically maintained a 13-15 point lead for the remainder of the game. Standout Olpe guard Kadey Robert did what she could to keep it close, recording 18 points and leading all scorers.
A win last night would have been beneficial for Olpe’s Oswego sub-state seeding. The Lady Eagles still have games against 17-0 Lebo and 3A Eureka High School which is 15-2. Madison is currently atop the Oswego sub-state bracket at 14-3.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School defeated Waverly High School 61-37, improving to 12-6. Freshman Madelyn Wilson registered 33 points and could be the best freshman player in 2A.
WICHITA — Hartford High School secured a victory against Wichita Central Christian Academy 57-53, moving to 4-14. Lady Jaguars Keilee Finnertty and Trinity Windle scored 20 and 23 points, respectively.
OSAGE CITY — Olpe fell to Osage City 57-54 in a hard-fought battle that could only be described as relentless hustle. It was a contest of traded points and free-throw opportunities. Olpe was down much of the game but tied it at 52 on a 3-point basket with one minute remaining on the clock. The game extended into a four-minute overtime period, with the Indians prevailing. It’s the Eagles’ second consecutive loss — and a rare occurrence —dropping them to 15-2.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County picked up its fifth consecutive win, beating Waverly High School Friday night 47-35, advancing to 15-3. Cooper Schroer led Chase County with 14 points.
WICHITA — Hartford drubbed Wichita Central Christian Academy 72-31, improving to 7-11. Ali Smith led the scoring with 32 points.
