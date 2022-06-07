As Kansas nears the Primary Election on August 2, the debate on abortion rights continues to heat up.
Kansans will be voting on an amendment that would eliminate state-level protections for abortions. A “yes” vote would support removing the right to abortions in Kansas, while a “no” vote would support protecting those rights. Across the state, individuals and organizations are creating social media posts, erecting signs, and lobbying for their position on the amendment.
Some organizations, namely churches and charities, have also disclosed their standing on the issue, raising concerns about what political speech is allowed for charitable organizations.
Charitable organizations, also known as 501(c)(3) organizations, are organizations the IRS has approved for a specific tax category and allowed to receive tax-deductible donations.
According to the IRS, to keep their status as a charitable organization, all 501(c)(3) organizations, including churches, cannot “participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”
Churches, however, are within their legal rights to erect signage lobbying on ballot measures, such as the upcoming vote on abortions.
While churches cannot endorse, donate to, or lobby for political parties or candidates, they can hold voter registration drives, lobby for or against ballot measures and political issues, and otherwise exercise political speech within the constraints of the rule. If the organization is found to have violated the rules for 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, they may lose their tax-exempt status and be subject to excise taxes.
In the meantime, Kansans can expect “Vote Yes” and “Vote No” signs to continue to pop up around the state as the date voters will decide the fate of abortion in the state nears.
You can register to vote online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx or in person at the courthouse. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. July 12.
