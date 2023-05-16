Softball regional action began on Monday for area schools. Two teams’ seasons ended as one squad moved on in the Richmond-Central Heights regional.
Lebo-Waverly defeated Marion High School, 7-4. The Lady Wolfdogs will play the No. 1 seed, Central Heights High School (18-1) on Wednesday, at 3 p.m. Saige Hadley went 2-for-4, scoring two runs and Siara Crouch also went 2-for-4 from the plate, driving in two runs. Abi Jones recorded a complete game from the circle, giving up six hits and three earned runs.
