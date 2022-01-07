JUNCTION CITY – Cooper Rech and River Peters each scored 18 Friday night but a shaky third quarter erased the Emporia High boys basketball team’s halftime lead as undefeated Junction City pulled away for a 65-52 win.
The Spartans (0-7) played one of their best halves of the season in the first 16 minutes against the Blue Jays (6-0), taking a 27-26 lead when Peters hit one of his three 3-pointers with 15 seconds left before the intermission.
Building a halftime advantage required them to directly confront a stingy Junction City defense, which often stretched into the backcourt and sought to corner Emporia ball-handlers in thorny situations.
“They really came after and trapped us, and we were able to slow it down and execute offensively and make them guard us,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch. “We shot it well, made some open shots, got to the rim and put a lot of pressure on them.”
As good teams are wont to do, Junction City made adjustments at halftime and came out with new energy on offense and defense. The Blue Jays outscored the Spartans 18-6 in the third period, completely capsizing the complexion of the game.
Emporia, which had shot 59% (10 of 17) in the first half, went just 3 of 12 in the third quarter while Junction City went 7 of 13.
“In the third quarter, they trapped us even more and continued to trap us in the halfcourt, really speeding us up, and that’s really the difference,” Welch said. “There were a couple of times we were able to break it and got around the rim and weren’t able to finish or maybe missed a layup, maybe had one blocked and so then we’re in defensive transition. When you go for three or four minutes without getting a basket against a team like that, that’s going to come back to haunt you.”
The Spartans recovered offensively in the fourth quarter, putting up 19 points, but they weren’t enough as the Blue Jays went on for the win.
Welch said he was pleased with his team’s halfcourt defense but that he thought that it struggled in transition defense. All in all, though, he said that his guys demonstrated a defensive toughness that has been hard to come by this season.
“I thought we did a lot of good things defensively,” he said. “Mainly, we were much more hungry for the basketball when it was on the floor, when it was in the air. Much more aggressive going to the basketball and I thought that was a big difference in the first half.”
YOUNG GUNS
With a dearth of upperclassmen on Emporia’s roster, the natural byproducts of a youthful squad have been its Achilles heel this season.
However, as the season has progressed, those younger players have started to show that the shoes left by last year’s large senior class aren’t too big for their feet.
Welch said that Rech – a sophomore – and Peters – a freshman – displayed a great deal of growth with their performances against Junction City.
“They were aggressive. I thought they did a good job, especially in the first half, taking good shots, getting open looks and playing with confidence,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about; it’s not so much just athletic confidence with our guys but just personal confidence. They’re growing into their own deal, kind of becoming men. Some of the shots those guys are taking are shots that you’re comfortable with. You’re gaining confidence as a person, confidence as a player, and those are the things that all those guys are going to have to continue moving on.”
BETTER EVERY DAY
After Tuesday’s loss at Manhattan, Welch said he thought Emporia had played its best game of the season. And then he said that the contest against Junction City had eclipsed the one against Manhattan, describing it as “by far our best game.”
“(Junction City is) winning our league right now,” he said. “They’re 6-0 now and they’ve beaten some teams, some good teams pretty soundly. For us to be in the game and really compete, it should be a big confidence booster for our guys.”
And while the Spartans are still chasing that elusive first victory, Welch said that he and his coaching staff are working to keep their players grounded and focused on the bigger picture.
“The world evaluates you on wins and losses, people that aren’t at practice, people that don’t see your improvement or the work you’re putting in,” he said. “We’ve got to evaluate ourselves on what we know. We evaluate on our own terms. Our guys know how much better we’re getting and where we’re heading. I thought we had our best practice of the year by far last night and I thought it really carried over into the first half of this game tonight.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will return home on Tuesday to battle Topeka West (5-1), which beat Hayden 70-54 Friday night.
“It’ll be very similar to what we saw tonight, great athletes,” Welch said. “They have a great player in Elijah Brooks, coming off second place at state last year. It’ll be the same type of energy and intensity in that game, and we’ll have to bring every bit of what we brought tonight and have to continue to get better to be in that game.”
JUNCTION CITY 65, EMPORIA 52
Emporia (0-7) – 11; 16; 6; 19; – 52
Junction City (6-0) – 8; 18; 17; 22; – 65
Emporia – Peters 18, Rech 18, Leeds 9, Ortega 4, Hess 3.
Junction City – Clark 16, Johnson 16, Fadiga 14, Butler Lawson 12, Baker 6, Felton 1.
