The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday, with the boys taking first place at Eudora.
Six Spartan wrestlers were 5-0 on the day: Jackson Goodman at 113 pounds, Isaiah Morales (126), Landon Wohletz (132), Christian Trujillo (157), Davian White (165) and Josiah Bradley (285). As a team, Emporia won all five of its matches, topping Eudora, 48-30, DeSoto, 45-35, Lansing, 48-27, Atchison 54-24 and Bishop Ward 72-0.
