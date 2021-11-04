A series of town halls on redistricting includes a stop in Emporia. But as of Thursday, there wasn't a lot of interest.
“I've had only one person sign-up for the entire state,” said Jordan Milholland, senior research analyst with the Kansas Legislative Research Department.
A dozen town hall meetings are planned in the days around Thanksgiving. The Emporia session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Milholland said Thursday that the exact location of the local meeting is not final yet. The combined House and Senate Committees on Redistricting hope to release that next week.
A news release from the committees indicates the meeting will be a hybrid of in-person and online testimony. Audio and visual equipment will be set up so speakers can comment. But committee members will “attend virtually,” and speakers can be virtual as well.
All testimony at the town hall must relate to U.S. Congressional District 1 or the state House and Senate districts in that area. Congressional and state districts lines are being redrawn in the wake of the 2020 census.
People who wish to testify should call the KLRD at 785-296-3181 no later than Monday afternoon, Nov. 22. They also can email redistricting@krld.ks.gov.
(1) comment
Looks very gerrymandered to me.
