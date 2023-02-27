The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State baseball team picked up one win over Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. over the weekend.
Emporia State trailed early, allowing three runs in the second and one in the third as Northeastern State held a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning, where the Hornet bats woke up. TJ Racherbaumer and Quinton Carlberg both reached base to begin the inning. They were advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Kase Johnson to cut the deficit in half.
Chandler Bloomer followed up with a single and Brenden Tauber was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. An errant pickoff throw to third base allowed two runs to score as the Hornets tied the game, 4-4. Bucovetsky grounded to third two batters later and another error gave the Hornets a 5-4 lead.
Emporia State increased its lead to 6-4 in the top of the seventh following another Northeastern State error. The final run of the game came in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout from Kadyn Williams.
Greg Ross picked up the save out of the bullpen, tossing four shutout innings in relief allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.
The Hornets lost 2-1 on Thursday and 3-0 on Friday.
Emporia State (5-10, 1-2 MIAA) will be at Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday at 3 p.m. before hosting Fort Hays State for a three-game series this weekend beginning on Friday.
