The Lyon County League has named its all-league football teams, which feature 16 players from area schools.
The first-team defense included Lebo junior down lineman Austin Bailey, Madison senior defensive end Casey Helm, Madison senior linebacker Drew Stutesman (unanimous selection), Lebo senior linebacker Kyle Reese and Madison junior secondary player Bryson Turner.
Area players on the first-team offense were Madison senior down lineman Kevin Heineken, Hartford senior running back Shayden Sull (unanimous selection), Bailey at down lineman (unanimous selection), Turner at running back (unanimous selection), Helm at quarterback (unanimous selection), Reese at quarterback and Stutesman at the flex position.
Reese was the first-team punter and Turner was the first-team kick returner.
The second-team defense featured Hartford junior defensive end Duncan Baker, Lebo junior defensive end Addison Smith, Lebo sophomore defensive end Corey Reese, Lebo sophomore secondary player Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo junior secondary player Landon Grimmett, Heineken at down lineman and Sull at linebacker.
Making it onto the second-team offense were Madison senior down lineman Braden Foltz, Lebo junior tight end Luke Davies, Corey Reese at running back and Grimmett at wide receiver.
Sull was the second-team punter and kicker.
Madison senior secondary player Trace Dannels earned honorable mention on defense while Hartford senior down lineman Tyler Stuck and Shoemaker at wide receiver received honorable mentions on offense.
2021 All-Lyon County League Teams
First-Team Defense
Austin Bailey (Lebo) – junior down lineman
Trever Quaney (Burlingame) – senior defensive end
Casey Helm (Madison) – senior defensive end
Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior defensive end
Drew Stutesman (Madison) – senior linebacker
Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior linebacker
Damian Foster (Waverly) – senior linebacker
Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior secondary
Cole Lacey (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior secondary
Kris Hovestadt (Burlingame) – senior secondary
First-Team Offense
Austin Bailey (Lebo) – junior down lineman
Bobby Quaney (Burlingame) – senior down lineman
Kevin Heineken (Madison) – senior down lineman
Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior tight end
Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior running back
Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior running back
Damian Foster (Waverly) – senior running back
Casey Helm (Madison) – senior quarterback
Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior quarterback
Wyatt Lingenfelter (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior wide receiver
Drew Stutesman (Madison) – senior flex player
First-Team Special Teams
Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior punter
Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior punter
Jose Arevalo (Burlingame) – sophomore kicker
Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior kick returner
Second-Team Defense
Kevin Heineken (Madison) – senior down lineman
Lance Noonan (Burlingame) – senior defensive end
Duncan Baker (Hartford) – junior defensive end
Addison Smith (Lebo) – junior defensive end
Chisolm Woodson (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior defensive end
Andrew Zeller (Burlingame) – senior linebacker
Wade Gleue (Southern Coffey County) – senior linebacker
Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior linebacker
Wyatt Lingenfelter (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior linebacker
Corey Reese (Lebo) – junior linebacker
Matthew Heckman (Burlingame) – junior secondary
Grayson Shoemaker (Lebo) – sophomore secondary
Landon Grimmett (Lebo) – junior secondary
Koy Myers (Waverly) – junior secondary
Second-Team Offense
Braden Foltz (Madison) – senior down lineman
Ian Gaddis (Waverly) – senior down lineman
Brantley Peterson (Waverly) – senior down lineman
Luke Davies (Lebo) – junior tight end
Lance Noonan (Burlingame) – senior tight end
Corey Reese (Lebo) – sophomore running back
Ryan Baker (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – junior running back
Cole Lacey (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior quarterback
Colby Middleton (Burlingame) – junior quarterback
Landon Grimmett (Lebo) – junior wide receiver
Andrew Zeller (Burlingame) – senior flex player
Second-Team Special Teams
Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior punter/kicker
Kris Hovestadt (Burlingame) – senior kick returner
Honorable Mention Defense
Trace Dannels (Madison) – senior secondary
Brady Wallace (Waverly) – junior secondary
Honorable Mention Offense
Tyler Stuck (Hartford) – senior down lineman
Parker Haid (Burlingame) – freshman down lineman
Braden Reed (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior wide receiver
Grayson Shoemaker (Lebo) – junior wide receiver
Aiden Voorhees (Southern Coffey County) – senior flex player
