Shayden Sull 5.jpeg

Shayden Sull (14) takes a handoff against Maranatha Christian Academy in Week 1 of the high school football season. Sull was named to the All-Lyon County League first-team offense and second-team defense, second-team special teams.

 Courtesy Annabelle Payton

The Lyon County League has named its all-league football teams, which feature 16 players from area schools.

The first-team defense included Lebo junior down lineman Austin Bailey, Madison senior defensive end Casey Helm, Madison senior linebacker Drew Stutesman (unanimous selection), Lebo senior linebacker Kyle Reese and Madison junior secondary player Bryson Turner.

Area players on the first-team offense were Madison senior down lineman Kevin Heineken, Hartford senior running back Shayden Sull (unanimous selection), Bailey at down lineman (unanimous selection), Turner at running back (unanimous selection), Helm at quarterback (unanimous selection), Reese at quarterback and Stutesman at the flex position.

Reese was the first-team punter and Turner was the first-team kick returner.

The second-team defense featured Hartford junior defensive end Duncan Baker, Lebo junior defensive end Addison Smith, Lebo sophomore defensive end Corey Reese, Lebo sophomore secondary player Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo junior secondary player Landon Grimmett, Heineken at down lineman and Sull at linebacker.

Making it onto the second-team offense were Madison senior down lineman Braden Foltz, Lebo junior tight end Luke Davies, Corey Reese at running back and Grimmett at wide receiver.

Sull was the second-team punter and kicker.

Madison senior secondary player Trace Dannels earned honorable mention on defense while Hartford senior down lineman Tyler Stuck and Shoemaker at wide receiver received honorable mentions on offense.

2021 All-Lyon County League Teams

First-Team Defense

Austin Bailey (Lebo) – junior down lineman

Trever Quaney (Burlingame) – senior defensive end

Casey Helm (Madison) – senior defensive end

Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior defensive end

Drew Stutesman (Madison) – senior linebacker

Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior linebacker

Damian Foster (Waverly) – senior linebacker

Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior secondary

Cole Lacey (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior secondary

Kris Hovestadt (Burlingame) – senior secondary

First-Team Offense

Austin Bailey (Lebo) – junior down lineman

Bobby Quaney (Burlingame) – senior down lineman

Kevin Heineken (Madison) – senior down lineman

Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior tight end

Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior running back

Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior running back

Damian Foster (Waverly) – senior running back

Casey Helm (Madison) – senior quarterback

Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior quarterback

Wyatt Lingenfelter (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior wide receiver

Drew Stutesman (Madison) – senior flex player

First-Team Special Teams

Kyle Reese (Lebo) – senior punter

Lane Bartley (Waverly) – senior punter

Jose Arevalo (Burlingame) – sophomore kicker

Bryson Turner (Madison) – junior kick returner

Second-Team Defense

Kevin Heineken (Madison) – senior down lineman

Lance Noonan (Burlingame) – senior defensive end

Duncan Baker (Hartford) – junior defensive end

Addison Smith (Lebo) – junior defensive end

Chisolm Woodson (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior defensive end

Andrew Zeller (Burlingame) – senior linebacker

Wade Gleue (Southern Coffey County) – senior linebacker

Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior linebacker

Wyatt Lingenfelter (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior linebacker

Corey Reese (Lebo) – junior linebacker

Matthew Heckman (Burlingame) – junior secondary

Grayson Shoemaker (Lebo) – sophomore secondary

Landon Grimmett (Lebo) – junior secondary

Koy Myers (Waverly) – junior secondary

Second-Team Offense

Braden Foltz (Madison) – senior down lineman

Ian Gaddis (Waverly) – senior down lineman

Brantley Peterson (Waverly) – senior down lineman

Luke Davies (Lebo) – junior tight end

Lance Noonan (Burlingame) – senior tight end

Corey Reese (Lebo) – sophomore running back

Ryan Baker (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – junior running back

Cole Lacey (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior quarterback

Colby Middleton (Burlingame) – junior quarterback

Landon Grimmett (Lebo) – junior wide receiver

Andrew Zeller (Burlingame) – senior flex player

Second-Team Special Teams

Shayden Sull (Hartford) – senior punter/kicker

Kris Hovestadt (Burlingame) – senior kick returner

Honorable Mention Defense

Trace Dannels (Madison) – senior secondary

Brady Wallace (Waverly) – junior secondary

Honorable Mention Offense

Tyler Stuck (Hartford) – senior down lineman

Parker Haid (Burlingame) – freshman down lineman

Braden Reed (Marais des Cygnes Valley) – senior wide receiver

Grayson Shoemaker (Lebo) – junior wide receiver

Aiden Voorhees (Southern Coffey County) – senior flex player

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.