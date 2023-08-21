For the 12th consecutive year, the Emporia State volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It is the 19th time in the last 21 years the Hornets have been honored.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
During the 2022-23 academic year, Emporia State maintained a 3.33 team GPA. Ten of the 12 players on last year’s roster had at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA at the end of the spring semester.
The Hornets are one of 147 NCAA Division II teams to be honored for their academic achievement by the AVCA this year. Emporia State was one of eight MIAA teams to make the grade. The Hornets 19 all-time AVCA Academic Awards and streak of 12 straight years each rank second in the MIAA. Nationally, they are ranked eighth in most AVCA Academic Awards and their 12-year active streak ranks 19th in the nation.
Emporia State will be hosting an open clinic and intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, August 29 at White Auditorium. The clinic is open to all ages and will run from 6-6:30 p.m. The Hornets will take the court at approximately 6:50 for the Black & Gold Intrasquad Scrimmage.
Emporia State is set to open the first season of the Ken Murczek era on Sept. 1 when they face off against Sioux Falls in the opening match of the Kansas City Classic. The Hornets will play their home opener on Sept. 15 against Ft. Hays State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.