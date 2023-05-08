The USD 253 Board of Education is set to evaluate how it can increase retention and better recruit new staff members at its meeting Wednesday evening.
According to the meeting agenda, the district sent out a survey to staff members in February and has received approximately 38% of all staff's responses. District leadership will present the findings to the board Wednesday, along with plans and updates on future strategy implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.