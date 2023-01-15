A refreshingly different art installation, “A Girl Named Seattle,” opened Friday evening at the Emporia Arts Center.
Artist Barbara Lane Tharas (they/them) brings more than their art to this show that encompasses multiple disciplines from printmaking to animation to comics.
“I like to use comic book illustration as a tool to tell stories that allow me to process socioeconomic conditions and my own personal traumas,” Tharas said. “I have borderline personality disorder, diagnosed fairly recently, and this show is about my journey through those symptoms. It’s a relief to put this out into the world, and it’s also really scary.”
Tharas received their Bachelor of Fine Arts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2016. They have exhibited nationally over the last eight years, including five solo exhibitions and numerous juried exhibitions. Their first “Seattle” show was in Corpus Christi in 2018.
“I knew she was significant to me,” Tharas said of character Seattle, “and that she represented extreme emotions. Because of a recent breakup [in late 2017], I got myself to the emergency room because I was experiencing serious suicidal ideation. I was then taken to a psychiatric hospital in Corpus, where I spent a couple of weeks and got a lot of really good help. When I came out, I had a show two months later.”
A formal diagnosis of borderline personality disorder did not occur until 2021, although Tharas contends they have been “shadowed by BPD since I was a younger kid.”
The Mayo Clinic characterizes borderline personality disorder as “a mental health disorder that impacts the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems functioning in everyday life. It includes self-image issues, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships.”
Tharas has lived and worked in Emporia for about three years. Their best friends and partners lived here already; Tharas made the move from South Texas to join them.
“I went from being abandoned by family members in Texas to loving, caring support in Emporia,” they reminisced.
Tharas creates work that is motivated through sequences such as comics, animation, and printmaking. They use printmaking and comicing as a way to create work that utilizes humor to critique socially stigmatized bodies, mental health, and create an opportunity for solidarity.
Tharas noted that “the show symbolizes different facets of borderline personality disorder. Seattle is a little girl who’s scared and vulnerable. She represents me when I am suffering the most from my symptoms. Seattle has been a dominant character in my work for several years; Seattle is the villain and Garen is the protagonist. Both represent me. Emotions are overwhelming and confusing for people with borderline personality disorder; it’s hard to get validation and sustain close relationships.”
Laughter is Tharas’s most significant motivation when creating art. Their mission is drawing and sharing what they draw with as many folx as possible. Tharas’s most current body of work is influenced by contemporary animators and illustrators. They continue to use narrative and sequence through their work and by using this format they are able to create a voice to fight against fatphobia, beauty and gender norms, and stigma towards individuals who have experienced trauma.
Tharas identifies as non-binary, noting that “especially for women, it is a difficult journey to identify as non-binary, female passive. We are glorious, multi-faceted creatures–a person can’t be contained in a single gender identity. Who benefits by us abiding by these arbitrary gender rules?” they asked. “The answer is probably unsavory.”
According to Wikipedia, “Non-binary and genderqueer are umbrella terms for gender identities that are not solely male or female — identities that are outside the gender binary. Non-binary people may identify as an intermediate or separate third gender, identify with more than one gender, no gender (agender), or have a fluctuating gender identity (genderfluid). Gender identity is separate from sexual or romantic orientation: non-binary people have various sexual orientations.”
“I want to promote helping all of us be our best,” Tharas said. “Gender identification is one important facet of a person’s life, and so is BPD. People who identify outside the so-called norms of male and female–and BPD people–need support. With help and patience and persistence and endurance, BPD people do get better and can have good relationships. My partners and my therapist changed my life. I feel pretty well regulated now.”
The National Center for Transgender Equality explains that, “Most people — including most transgender people — are either male or female. But some people don't neatly fit into the categories of 'man' or 'woman,' or 'male' or 'female.' For example, some people have a gender that blends elements of being a man or a woman, or a gender that is different than either male or female. Some people don't identify with any gender. Some people's gender changes over time. Some societies – like ours — tend to recognize just two genders, male and female. The idea that there are only two genders is sometimes called a 'gender binary,' because binary means 'having two parts' (male and female). Therefore, 'nonbinary' is one term people use to describe genders that don’t fall into one of these two categories, male or female.”
The Center offers information for being supportive and respectful of nonbinary people, as well:
- You don’t have to understand what it means for someone to be nonbinary to respect them. Some people haven’t heard a lot about nonbinary genders or have trouble understanding them, and that’s okay. Identities that some people don’t understand still deserve respect.
- Use the name a person asks you to use. This is one of the most critical aspects of being respectful of a nonbinary person, as the name you may have been using may not reflect their gender identity. Don’t ask someone what their old name was.
- Try not to make any assumptions about people’s gender. You can’t tell if someone is nonbinary simply by looking at them, just like how you can’t tell if someone is transgender just by how they look. A nonbinary person might appear feminine, masculine, or genderless, or show a mix of gendered characteristics – and their appearance doesn’t determine their pronouns.
- If you’re not sure what pronouns someone uses, ask. Different nonbinary people may use different pronouns. Many nonbinary people use “they” while others use “he” or “she,” and still others use other pronouns. Asking whether someone should be referred to as “he,” “she,” “they,” or another pronoun may feel awkward at first, but is one of the simplest and most important ways to show respect for someone’s identity.
- Advocate for non-binary friendly policies. It’s important for nonbinary people to be able to live, dress and have their gender respected at work, at school, and in public spaces.
- Understand that, for many nonbinary people, navigating gendered spaces - like bathrooms - can be challenging. For many nonbinary people, using either the women’s or the men’s restroom might feel unsafe, because others may verbally harass them or even physically attack them. Nonbinary people should be able to use the restroom that they believe they will be safest in. You can help support nonbinary people by accepting their judgment about where they feel most comfortable when dealing with spaces that are based on binary gender distinctions.
- Talk to nonbinary people to learn more about who they are. There’s no one way to be nonbinary. The best way to understand what it’s like to be nonbinary is to talk with nonbinary people and listen to their stories.
“I hope other gender-different and BPD people see this show and I hope they laugh, feel less alone, have more empathy ÷ and have fun going through the story," Tharas said. "This show is all about hope and solidarity for everyone, no matter what they’re going through. It’s my sneaky way to force empathy through art, to nudge them toward relating. And it is important that my work is not what this space usually exhibits. I hope my show opens the doors for others, and that art in the community keeps evolving.”
Emporia Arts Center Gallery Coordinator Sarah Bulinski said Tharas' exhibition was powerful and relevant.
“I adore this show. It’s relevant to about any person coming in," she said. "Just yesterday, a person said, 'Oh, I’ve had days like this!' With this installation, you can feel it! It is important for EAC to show that art is also the human condition, how we live. Art isn’t always pretty. Barbara is so kind and so talented. There are so many different aspects they did. It was a joy putting the show up: we felt that joy, a release of emotion. This show brings it home that we don’t always have to be put together and perfect. The artist is brave. It takes a lot to put yourself out there on public display like this. Here at EAC, we are thankful that they entrusted us with that.”
“A Girl Named Seattle” will be on display at the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., through Jan. 28. The next show at the Emporia Arts Center, “Abstractive," will feature Wichitan Jamie Briggeman’s abstract watercolors. The show opens in February and will be up through the entire month. All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. The gallery is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information about artists and events, call the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473,visit their website at emporiaksarts.org, or find them on Facebook.
