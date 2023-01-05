Weather events don't always develop from strong cold fronts. Relatively weak things can stir up trouble, too.
The National Weather Service advises a “weak system” will bring a small chance for winter precipitation in parts of northeast Kansas Friday night and Saturday morning.
But the only thing that Emporia-area residents might notice is cloudiness Friday. There's no chance for rain, snow, ice or anything else wet in the forecast.
In fact, no precipitation at all is expected over the next seven days. The high in Emporia will build from 45 degrees Thursday to 50 Friday, then back down to 41 Saturday.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 48 Wednesday, after a low of 28. Cottonwood Falls only reported a high of 40.
