Area schools opened play at various basketball tournaments across the state on Monday and Tuesday.
Tournament games are set to continue throughout the week.
GIRLS
Lebo defeated Central Heights 57-34 at the Vikings’ home tournament Monday. Audrey Peak led three Wolves in double-figures with 15 while Brooklyn Jones and Alli Moore each scored 13. Lebo scored 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters to create separation and move to 2-0 on the young season. The Wolves will face Olathe Heritage at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Olpe bounced back from Friday’s season-opening loss by beating West Elk 58-30 at the Yates Center Tournament on Monday. The Eagles are now 1-1 and will play Neodesha on Thursday.
Chase County beat Herington 33-20 Tuesday at the Herington Invitational to move to 2-0. Abby Tubah scored 14 and Leaya Francis had eight. The Bulldogs will play Centre on Friday.
Hartford moved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 39-37 thrilling win over Cherryvale in the Yates Center Tournament.
At the Marmaton Valley Tournament on Tuesday, Madison thumped Oswego 44-9 and is now 2-0. The Bulldogs will play Marmaton Valley on Thursday.
Northern Heights kept its momentum rolling with a 41-33 win over Manhattan CHIEF at the Wabaunsee Tournament on Tuesday. Makenna French scored a game-high 14 points. The Wildcats will play Frankfort on Thursday.
BOYS
Lebo fell to Central Heights 41-30 on Monday and is now 1-1 on the year. Landon Grimmett scored 15 points for the Wolves, who will take on Iola at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Olpe beat West Elk 55-26 at the Yates Center Tournament Monday to pick up its first win of the season and move to 1-1. Truman Bailey and Damon Redeker each scored 14 points and Derek Hoelting added another 13. The Eagles will play Yates Center on Thursday.
Northern Heights lost to Manhattan CHIEF 71-56 at the Wabaunsee Tournament on Tuesday. Kolden Ryberg led the Wildcats with 17 points, Jerrod Campbell had 16 and Braden Hines added 13. Northern Heights is now 0-2 on the year and will take on Frankfort on Thursday.
Hartford dropped its first game in the Yates Center Tournament Tuesday, a 72-40 loss to Cherryvale. Ali Smith scored 19 while Trade Torrens and Shayden Sull both added 10. The Jaguars are now 1-1 and will play Bluestem on Thursday.
Madison advanced to 2-0 in its 2021-22 campaign with a 58-26 victory over Oswego at the Marmaton Valley Tournament on Tuesday.
The Chase County boys beat Herington 59-27 on Tuesday. Cooper Schroer led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Pax Vogel had 15 and Tucker Groh added 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.