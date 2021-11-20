CENTRALIA — Olpe earned its spot in the 1A state championship game with a 28-6 sub-state win over Centralia.
The air was cold, beanies covered heads and the game announcer enthusiastically informed the crowd that the concession stand was in full effect, serving coffee, hot chocolate, baked potatoes, hot dogs and hamburgers.
With a state title game berth on the line for these two 1A powerhouse programs, it was Olpe (12-0) who started masterfully.
The Eagles consumed most of the first quarter, executing an impressive offensive possession, which began pass-heavy and mixed in a healthy amount of runs. Showing several looks — wing-T, spread, I-formation — Olpe methodically drove downfield.
The critical play of the drive came on a third-and-11 run by quarterback Damon Redeker, who shifted and broke tackles on his way to a 19-yard gain down to the 4-yard line. That set up a Derek Hoelting TD run to put the Eagles on top.
“First drive was about as good as we could have had…I thought Damon Redeker kind of set the tone, scrambling plays, passed the ball quite a bit,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.
But Centralia (9-3) responded with a decent drive of its own. The single-wing formation allowed the Panthers to move the ball into Eagle territory, but they gave it up before any scoring could occur.
The second quarter comprised multiple three-and-out possessions for both teams. But late in the quarter, Centralia shanked a punt that landed on its 25-yard line.
It appeared the Eagles wouldn’t take advantage of the favorable field position, but then Redeker connected to a wide-open Blake Skalsky in the left corner of the end zone with under 38 seconds left in the half to put Olpe up 14-0.
The Panthers’ offense continued to stall out in the third quarter, and Olpe scored a third time on a 39-yard gallop to the house by Redeker.
The Eagles held it down on defense, building a wall on the line that kept the Centralia run game in check.
“It started upfront with our linemen, did a great job of staying low and neutralizing people,” Schmidt said. “And then I thought, for the most part, we tackled pretty well.”
Olpe has only given up 18 points in 12 games this season. Last year’s state championship team allowed 35 total points in 13 games.
Panther quarterback Ethan McNally was able to rally his team for a touchdown during the third quarter. He completed a 34-yard pass to running back Trenton Talley on a fourth-and-6 play and threw a deep sideline pass to tight end Presly Bowers for the score.
“We gave up a couple of plays in the passing game,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got to adjust and make an improvement for that next week. The team we play can pass the ball pretty well too.”
And that team is Inman (12-0), who defeated Sedgwick 26-21. They’ll battle it out Saturday, Nov. 27, in Hays as Olpe seeks its second straight title.
Schmidt was all smiles after the victory. Not for himself but for his players.
“I’m just proud of these kids and happy for these kids,” he said.
