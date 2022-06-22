The Emporia city board of zoning appeals met Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on the final plan for the Mahtropolis development.
Mahtropolis, or the Whittier Tract Rural Housing Incentive District, is a proposed 27-lot, single-family residential detached development north of Interstate 35, along Riley Avenue and Whittier Street.
Topics of concern for the development included traffic congestion, one-sided parking along Riley Avenue, and water drainage.
Justin Givens, city planning and zoning specialist, said one-sided parking along Riley is still up in the air.
“At this point and time, staff are kind of reluctant, maybe, to create the one-sided parking. I think it’s something that we will continue to monitor as this development occurs. If we see that it’s going to be an issue, then we would certainly consider creating one-sided parking, but at this point and time it’s not something that we want to do right away,” Givens said.
The final plan has been taken before the city engineer, but not the city traffic safety committee. Commissioners said they would like to hear from traffic safety before they made their final decision.
“If traffic safety came back and said we were going to have to take away one side of the parking, I would vote against this,” Commission chair Kenton Thomas said. “It seems to be unreasonable to ask neighbors to put up with less for them so someone else can have a development that isn’t there yet,” Thomas said. “We’re just increasing a problem that already exists.”
Commissioner Bill Barnes said he would vote in favor of the development because the traffic is part of an existing problem that needs to be addressed.
According to Barnes, the traffic study “needs to be done regardless.”
“I think the problem precedes this development, from what I’m hearing,” Barnes said.
The vote to approve the development tied 2-2. Commissioners then voted 4-0 to table the discussion on the development until they received the traffic study. Commissioners stipulated that they will have the traffic study by their next meeting.
Nancy Pontius, who lives on Riley Avenue, testified in opposition of the development. Pontius expressed concerns about increased traffic along Riley Avenue, which she says is already a problem.
“When that traffic problem is at its worst, is when there’s something at the Trusler Sports Complex,” Pontius said.
Pontius said the new development would just add to the congestion.
“They just need another access to Trusler Sports Complex, in my opinion,” Pontius said.
Jack Heinrichs, who also lives on Riley Avenue, expressed the same concerns.
“We already have times, as Nancy mentioned, when the amount of traffic is high and the street is actually dangerous for the many children in our neighborhood,” Heinrichs said. “My wife and I are in favor of the idea of one-side parking.”
Heinrichs also had concerns about water drainage if the new development raises the ground level in that area.
“Our house is located at the southeast corner of Riley Avenue on Whittier Street. Along the southern edge of our lot is an easement and along the western edge is a ditch for Whittier Street. When it rains, the easement and ditch fill with water, which collects on the southwest of our yard, before it runs under Whittier Street through a large culvert and onto the tract of land under discussion. When there’s a lot of rain that water backs up onto our yard, and fortunately it’s never gotten close to our house,” Heinrichs said.
“We are concerned how that will affect the water drainage from our side because it runs from our side to the west side, and if that’s raised, will that start coming back,” Heinrichs said.
Randy Purdue with Kaw Valley Engineering said the offsite water drainage has been taken into consideration and will match existing conditions.
“We’ll raise some of the area, but the main channel that kind of flows through the center of the property is exactly or very close to where an easement is, where the backyards of the two sets of houses will be, so natural flow patterns won’t be disrupted,” Purdue said.
Purdue said curb inlets and piping will be used to take water from the street to the Reserve A, a small detention pool on the property, in order to keep release rates the same.
